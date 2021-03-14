More News:

March 14, 2021

Here's how you can track the third federal stimulus payment

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Money Coronavirus
Federal stimulus payment check Sharon McCutcheon/via Unsplash

Economic impact payments have begun arriving into eligible recipients' bank accounts this weekend, according to the IRS.

The Internal Revenue Service began processing and depositing the third round of economic impact payments into eligible bank accounts Friday after President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law.

Similar to the first two rounds of federal stimulus checks that were distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS has set up a tool on its website called Get My Payment which allows eligible recipients to track when and how one's check will arrive.

Upon accessing the tool, recipients will be asked to enter either their social security number or individual tax ID number, date of birth, street address and zip code.

Once the information is entered, Get My Payment will inform recipients what the status of their checks is. Such information will include what date the payment is scheduled to arrive and how it will be delivered, either through direct deposit or mail.

The tool will be updated once per day overnight, according to the IRS. Previous federal stimulus check information, however, is not available on Get My Payment.

Those who have set up direct deposit will receive their federal stimulus checks first, according to the IRS, with some already hitting bank accounts this weekend. Direct deposit payments will continue this week and over the next several before the IRS turns to mailing out paper checks and prepaid debit cards to qualifying recipients.

Payments will be sent to the bank account or address that is on file from the previous two rounds of federal stimulus checks or from when one last filed his or her taxes, according to the IRS.

Individuals who made $75,000 or less in 2019 or 2020 will receive $1,400. Couples who filed taxes jointly and earned $150,000 or less in 2019 or 2020 will receive $2,800. Heads of households who made $112,500 or less in 2019 or 2020 will also receive $1,400.

The maximum payment amounts will decrease to varying levels for individuals who made between $75,000-$80,000, couples who earned between $150,000-$160,000 and heads of households who made between $112,500-$120,000.

Individuals who made $80,000 or more will not be eligible to receive a federal stimulus payment. Couples who earned $160,000 or more will also not qualify for a check, as will heads of households who made $120,000 or more.

Each dependent, child or adult, will qualify for a $1,400 payment. For example, a family of four could receive $5,600 in total.

This is the first time that adult dependents qualify for a federal stimulus check during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first round of economic impact payments provided $500 per child dependent, while the second round of checks delivered $600 to dependents under the age of 17.

AARP has provided a calculator which allows Americans to see if they qualify for an economic impact payment and how much they could receive.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives this month along party lines. Democrats in both chambers supported the bill while Republicans uniformly opposed the measure.

Biden signed the COVID-19 relief package into law Thursday.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Money Coronavirus Philadelphia Payment Laws IRS COVID-19 House of Representatives Joe Biden Senate Bills U.S. House U.S. Senate Legislation

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' free agency plans, big-name targets, top needs and more
Corey-Davis_031421_usat

Fitness

Choosing the right athletic shoe can reduce injury risk this spring
Athletic shoes and injury

Government

Ocean City poised to ban marijuana sales just weeks after New Jersey legalized it
Ocean City NJ Marijuana

Podcasts

'Scam Goddess' podcast lampoons city's Philly Fighting COVID scandal
Philly fighting scam podcast

NBA

Joel Embiid avoided major injury, but fallout from knee issue is still significant
Embiid Sixers NB2K21

Food & Drink

Support women in the food industry by shopping the Sisterly Love Food Fair
Sisterly Love Food Fair

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 34K

FOR SALE! 3 bed, 2.5 bath showplace on a high floor of The Academy House offering highly-coveted private outdoor space and see forever sunrise city views over the city. Features a functional layout with high-end finishes throughout. 1,590 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 1326-42 spruce st 1301

FOR RENT! Fully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with skyline city views. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms feature walk-in closets and new floors. 1,209 soft | $3,200/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved