Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0

NFL free agency is just around the corner, and the Philadelphia Eagles are probably going to lose a few players in free agency, as they did a year ago. They'll also add players in free agency, of course, but they'll likely be looking for low-cost players they deem to be good values because of their salary cap challenges. Here we'll seek to identify a few of those types of guys.



(Also, yes, I realize they need tight ends, and probably a corner. We'll get to them soon.)

Romeo Doubs (25), WR, Packers (6'2, 204)

The Packers have a lot of noteworthy pass catchers in their offense, like Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Matthew Golden, and Dontayvion Wicks, and it was Doubs who led Green Bay in receiving yards in 2025. His career stats:

Romeo Doubs Rec Yards YPC TD 2022 42 425 10.1 3 2023 59 674 11.4 8 2024 46 601 13.1 4 2025 55 724 13.2 6 TOTAL 202 2424 12.0 21



Over his four-year career, Doubs has been a consistent producer in a crowded wide receiving corps, and he is still only 25 years old. He has also been a big-time producer in four career playoff games, making 20 receptions for 371 yards and 2 TDs.

As you can see in the highlight reel below, Doubs runs good routes and knows how to create separation:

Should A.J. Brown be traded, DeVonta Smith would step into the WR1 role, and Doubs would be a good WR2. If we're to assume that new Eagles OC Sean Mannion's scheme will look something like what Green Bay has run, then Doubs is an obvious fit in that role.

As an added bonus, Doubs wears a ginormous helmet that Jalen Hurts will be able to see down the field.

Mekhi Becton (26), OL, Chargers (6'7, 363)

After the 2024 NFL Draft came and went without the Eagles selecting an offensive lineman with a premium pick, Howie Roseman signed Becton, who'd had a rocky four-year career with the Jets. He had exclusively played tackle with the Jets, but was willing to compete for the starting RG job in training camp, which he won over second-year pro Tyler Steen. Becton would go on to have a career-invigorating season.

He was a bully in the run game, which wasn't surprising, but he was also effective in pass protection and he continued to improve on the interior as the season progressed. Here's a cutup of his pancakes in 2024:

The Eagles no doubt would have liked to have retained Becton, but they were already paying big money to Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, and Cam Jurgens. Becton ended up getting good money from the Chargers, signing a two-year deal worth $20 million.

Becton's lone season with the Chargers did not go to plan. He played poorly, and was even benched at halftime during a Week 11 loss to the Jaguars.

Becton is still on the Chargers' roster, but it is expected that he soon won't be, according to, you know, logic, but also a report from Tony Pauline:

After a promising rookie season at left tackle, Becton’s career went downhill due to weight and conditioning issues. As I reported several times since 2022, the offensive lineman’s weight had ballooned to over 415 pounds, leaving him out of shape. The Jets made no attempt to re-sign him after his rookie contract. A one-year stint with the Eagles saw him get his game and life back on track, culminating in a Super Bowl ring and a new two-year, $20 million contract with the Chargers last offseason. But he’s been a disappointment despite starting 15 games. Becton’s run and pass blocking were both a disaster, and he was ranked as one of the worst guards in the league. The Chargers can opt out of the second year of his deal, and people at the Shrine Bowl tell me that’s exactly what will happen.

Becton isn't likely to have a strong market in free agency, so the Eagles could potentially bring him back on another low-cost one-year "prove it (again)" deal. With Landon Dickerson's overall physical condition in question, the Eagles should be prepared with adequate depth, even if Dickerson decides to keep playing.

Arnold Ebiketie (27), EDGE, Falcons (6'2, 250)

The Eagles only have two edge defenders under contract heading into 2026 free agency – Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.

1 2 3 4 Jaelan Phillips Brandon Graham Josh Uche Azeez Ojulari Nolan Smith Jalyx Hunt Ogbo Okoronkwo



My expectation is that the Eagles will prioritize re-signing Jaelan Phillips, though there's a possibility that they could get priced out by some other team. I also expect Graham to return for another season in 2026, after he realized he didn't want to retire for good just yet.

Even if the Eagles are able to retain Phillips and keep Graham, they are going to need to fill out their edge rusher depth.

Ebiketie has talent, and he could come cheap. His career stats:

Arnold Ebiketie Tackles (TFL) Sacks QB hits FF 2022 30 2.5 11 2 2023 25 6 12 2 2024 38 6 12 0 2025 36 2 6 0 TOTAL 129 16.5 41 4



Ebiketie had some pockets of success in 2023 and 2024, when he had 6 sacks each season. His numbers were down in 2025 because the Falcons selected a pair of edge rushers in the first round of the 2025 draft in Jalon Walker and James Pearce; and they signed Leonard Floyd in free agency.

Ebiketie came to Philly on a pre-draft visit in 2022. Players who visit prior to the draft often wind up playing for the Eagles, either as draft picks of the team or later down the road as trade or free agent acquisitions.

A quick cutup of some of Ebiketie's plays from 2025, via @Panther_Plugz:

Ebiketie's profile fits what the Eagles look for in low-cost players in free agency:

Former high pick (38th overall in 2022). Good athletic and/or size measurables. Pockets of success, with explainable downticks in production.

Ebiketie reminds me a little of the Eagles' edge defender acquisitions of a year ago in Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche, who were also both former high picks with flashes of production. They didn't work out, of course, and the strategy of going after players like that is debatable, but Ebiketie does feel a lot like Howie's jam.

