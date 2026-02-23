Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 2.0

NFL free agency is just around the corner, and the Philadelphia Eagles are probably going to lose a few good players, as they did a year ago. They'll also add players in free agency, of course, but they'll likely be looking for very low-cost players they deem to be good values (a) because of their salary cap challenges, and (b) because this year's crop of free agents stinks. Here we'll seek to identify a few of those types of guys.



Spoiler: These three suggestions will be highly unsatisfying. 😂

James Daniels (28), iOL, Dolphins (6'4, 320)

Daniels has played eight NFL seasons after he was the 39th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played four seasons in Chicago, three in Pittsburgh, and then last season in Miami. When he was a prospect coming out of college, the Eagles brought him in for a pre-draft visit. It should be noted that the Eagles have acquired at least four players — Darius Leonard, Rashaad Penny, Tremon Smith, and Jeremy Reaves — who visited the Eagles that year at various points after the 2018 draft, and showed interest in others, like S Justin Reid.

Daniels has appeared in 91 career games, with 85 starts. He has been a Week 1 starter every year he has been in the NFL, with the exception of his rookie season. He has also been a pretty good earner over his career. After he left Chicago to play for Pittsburgh, he scored a three year deal worth $26.5 million. When he left Pittsburgh to play in Miami, he got another three-year deal worth $24 million.

However, after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear after four games in 2024 and another season-ending pectoral injury after 3 snaps in 2025, Daniels isn't likely to earn another big contract this offseason.

The Dolphins released Daniels in mid-February, which means that he will not count against the compensatory pick formula for the next team that signs him.

Though an injury risk at this stage of his career, Daniels is a versatile interior lineman who has played at least 500 snaps at every interior position:

LG snaps C snaps RG snaps 1626 508 3437



He also has ideal athleticism, or at least he did when he competed at the 2018 NFL Combine:

There are mixed reviews of Tyler Steen's 2025 season. Personally, I thought he was a perfectly acceptable NFL starter, and he's young enough to assume he'll continue to grow. But if the Eagles wanted to give Steen some competition, Daniels would be a worthy challenger. But also, Daniels would provide some insurance on the interior in case Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson continue to struggle with their various injuries.

Chris Brooks (26), RB, Packers (6'1, 219)

I'll bet you've never heard of Brooks, but he has been a versatile role player for the Packers the last two seasons, specializing in pass protection. I watched one of Brooks' games as a pass protector — I chose the Broncos because, you know, they have a great pass rush — and I was impressed by what I saw. A quick cutup (Brooks is No. 30):

I love the rep about where he attacks Nik Bonitto (15) like he's a LT, and the actual LT is just kind of watching him like, "OK dog, get him, I guess."

Brooks is a bigger back at 6'1, 219. He has 82 career carries for 395 yards (4.8 YPC) and a TD, as well as 24 career catches in limited snaps. He also had 14 tackles on special teams in 2025.

The Eagles already have three running backs on the roster that they are likely to keep, but they typically carry four, and I can see Sean Mannion having interest in bringing Brooks to Philly.

One catch is that Brooks is a restricted free agent. The Packers actually have two running backs who are restricted free agents in and Brooks and Emanuel Wilson. They use Wilson more, so it's hard to see them tendering two backs at the right of first refusal level at a projected $3.5 million apiece. If they decline to tender Brooks, he would become an unrestricted free agent and would not count toward the compensatory pick formula.

Cam Taylor-Britt (26), CB, Bengals (5'11, 200)

Taylor-Britt has been a starter for the Bengals since 2022, when he was selected by them in the second round (60th overall).

In his second and third seasons in 2023 and 2024, Taylor-Britt had a combined 127 tackles, 7 INT (two pick-sixes), and 27 pass breakups. He has played in 47 games, with 40 starts, and has had his share of highlight moments.

However, Taylor-Britt had a nightmare 2025:

He struggled on the field, and was benched. He suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury. He was sentenced to five days in jail after driving like an idiot, as shown below:

So why would the Eagles have interest? Taylor-Britt is reasonably young-but-experienced physical corner who has played well in the recent past, and he's going to cost next to nothing. He's at least worth a look in training camp, with a chance to compete for the third corner spot.

Taylor-Britt pretty clearly has some maturity issues, but he also has talent. Maybe the Eagles' leadership can help get the most out of him on the field.

