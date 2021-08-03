Tierra Whack releases new fashion-inspired song 'Walk The Beat'

It's been more than three years since Tierra Whack released her debut album "Whack World," a 15-track, 15-minute odyssey showcasing the Philly artist's creative approach to songwriting. Released alongside a kaleidoscopic music video, "Whack World" couldn't have been a stronger opening statement — and was named the 38th-best album of the 2010s by Pitchfork.

As fans continue to wait for whatever full-length project Whack's imagination cooks up next, she's been keeping them entertained with a strong run of singles, including a Sixers-inspired track released during the team's 2021 postseason run.

Enter her latest song, "Walk The Beat," which features house-inspired drums and Whack — yet again — showcasing her versatility as an artist. She lures you in with an earworm of a refrain, "Fashion shows, fancy clothes / That's just the way it goes," then offers bursts of wordplay in verses that begin with shout-outs to Alexander Wang, Raf Simons and Rick Owens.

Whack celebrated the song's release with a video posted to her Instagram account that's best described as a mini fashion show — one extravagant outfit after the other.

Following the release of "Link" in April, "Walk The Beat" is Whack's second single of 2021. She also appeared on "Big Femme Energy Volume 1," an all-female collaborative album, with artists such as Rapsody, Tayla Parx and more.

Listen to the "Walk The Beat" below: