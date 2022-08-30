More News:

August 30, 2022

New Jersey man who sold fraudulent Tom Brady Super Bowl rings sentenced to prison

Scott V. Spina Jr. stole a former player's identity, which he used to order versions of the jewelry engraved with the quarterback's name

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Fraud
Super Bowl ring fraud Kirby Lee/USA TODAY SPORTS

Scott V. Spina Jr., of North Jersey, was sentenced to three years in federal prison for posing as a former New England Patriots player and ordering three family versions of the team's 2016 Super Bowl ring, pictured above. He claimed the rings had belonged to Tom Brady's nephews and sold them to an auction house for $100,000.

A New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player and acquired three versions of the team's 2016 Super Bowl ring that were intended for players family members and then auctioned off the the rings, claiming they had belong to Tom Brady's nephews, has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Scott V. Spina Jr. of Roseland, in North Jersey, additionally purchased a Super Bowl LI ring from a player who left the team – identified only as "T.J." in court records – in September 2017 for $32,000. Spina paid for the ring with at least one bad check, and later sold it for $63,000 to a championship ring broker in Orange County, California. 

Spina, 25, pretended to be that former player when he contacted the ring maker to have the family versions of ring made. Federal prosecutors said he ordered three family and friend Super Bowl rings with the name "Brady" engraved on each and described the rings as gifts for quarterback's baby.

The friends and family rings are slightly smaller versions of the players' rings.

"The rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said. "Defendant Spina intended to obtain the three rings by fraud and sell them at a substantial profit."

Spina had a deal to sell the rings to the same Orange County broker for $81,500, now claiming they had been gifts for Brady's nephews, but the buyer became suspicious and tried to back out of the deal in November 2017. That same day, Spina sold the rings to an auction house for $100,000. During an auction in February 2018, one of the family rings sold fro $337,219. 

In addition to the prison time, Spina was ordered to pay $63,000 restitution to the player who sold him the original ring. The Los Angeles Times reported that the player was an offensive lineman drafted from Florida State University in 2015 who was injured the entire season that the Patriots made their Super Bowl run in 2017. He was released at the end of the season. 

Spina had pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft as part of a deal with prosecutors. In the plea agreement, he admitted to defrauding the Orange County broker by falsely claiming that the rings were purchased for Brady and to making three fraudulent wire transfers used for the deposits on the family rings.

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Fraud New Jersey New England Patriots Super Bowl Tom Brady U.S. Attorneys Philadelphia Sentencing Essex County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment

Just In

Must Read

Politics

President Biden to deliver primetime speech in Philadelphia on Thursday
Biden Philadelphia speech

Sponsored

Penn Live Arts kicks off its 50th anniversary season with a Community Open House, September 16-17
Limited - Penn Live Arts

Women's Health

Generation Z is more prone to high blood pressure during pregnancy, data shows
Millennials Gen Z hypertension

Eagles

Tracker: Cuts around the NFL who could interest the Eagles
083022SamMartin

Music

Taylor Swift surprises fans with new album announcement while accepting Video of the Year award at VMAs
Taylor Swift VMA Midnights

Entertainment

With $3 movie tickets, theater operators hope to lure people back
National Cinema Day $3 tickets

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved