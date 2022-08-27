Gas prices in New Jersey fall below $4 per gallon on average

August 27, 2022
For the first time since March, the average price for a gallon of gas in New Jersey is lower than $4.
Across the state, the average price was $3.97 on Saturday. That’s down from $4.43 a month ago and an all-time high of $5.05 on June 13, AAA reported.
Prices are even lower in some parts of South Jersey. In Burlington and Salem counties, a gallon is going for $3.92 on average.
In Pennsylvania, prices are a little bit higher, but still coming down at a similar rate.
The average price in Philadelphia is $4.18 and the average price statewide is $4.15. A month ago, the average price in Pennsylvania was $4.51. The all-time high of $5.07 was set on June 12.
Those looking to cross the Delaware River for a bargain can get a gallon for $3.80 at the Sam’s Club at 2521 US-130 in Cinnaminson, GasBuddy reported.
Additionally, gas is going $3.81 per gallon at the Costco at 650 Garden Park Blvd. in Cherry Hill, the BJ’s at 131 E King’s Highway in Maple Shade and the National Fuel at 3000 US-130 N in Delran.
That’s even lower than the average nationwide, where a gallon costs $3.85. But that's still higher than in Delaware, where the average price for a gallon is just $3.71.
Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, expects the nationwide average to fall below $3.69 in the coming weeks.
Looking for the national average to fall to $3.69/gal in the next couple weeks or so. Diesel though... appears to be mooning all over again. Buckle up if you fill up with diesel. Diesel likely to re-take $5/gal average in the next 24 hours.— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) August 25, 2022
THREE WEEKS until much of the nation (sans California) can make the change back to higher RVP winter gasoline. With it, lower prices! Unlike the spring transition, there is no deadline, so summer gasoline will very likely be sold after the Sept 15 required date.— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) August 26, 2022