August 27, 2022

Gas prices in New Jersey fall below $4 per gallon on average

The cost is even lower in some parts of South Jersey near Philadelphia, where bargain hunting drivers can fill up for as little as $3.80 per gallon

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
The price of gas in New Jersey dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since March on Saturday.

For the first time since March, the average price for a gallon of gas in New Jersey is lower than $4.

Across the state, the average price was $3.97 on Saturday. That’s down from $4.43 a month ago and an all-time high of $5.05 on June 13, AAA reported.

Prices are even lower in some parts of South Jersey. In Burlington and Salem counties, a gallon is going for $3.92 on average.

In Pennsylvania, prices are a little bit higher, but still coming down at a similar rate.

The average price in Philadelphia is $4.18 and the average price statewide is $4.15. A month ago, the average price in Pennsylvania was $4.51. The all-time high of $5.07 was set on June 12.

Those looking to cross the Delaware River for a bargain can get a gallon for $3.80 at the Sam’s Club at 2521 US-130 in Cinnaminson, GasBuddy reported.

Additionally, gas is going $3.81 per gallon at the Costco at 650 Garden Park Blvd. in Cherry Hill, the BJ’s at 131 E King’s Highway in Maple Shade and the National Fuel at 3000 US-130 N in Delran.

That’s even lower than the average nationwide, where a gallon costs $3.85. But that's still higher than in Delaware, where the average price for a gallon is just $3.71.

Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, expects the nationwide average to fall below $3.69 in the coming weeks.

This is in part because on Sept. 15 fueling stations across most of the nation will begin switching to gas formulated for winter weather, which is cheaper than what’s sold in the summer.

