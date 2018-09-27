More Culture:

September 27, 2018

Tom Hanks is playing Mister Rogers in a movie scheduled for next October

The film doesn't have a title yet, but it has its leading man

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Entertainment
Mister Rogers TOm Hanks Tri-Star/Sony

Tom Hanks, appearing here portraying Mister Rogers.

In a rare bit of good and pure news, Sony’s Tri Star Pictures announced Thursday that Tom Hanks is slated to play famous Pittsburgh television star Mister Rogers in a yet-to-be-titled film based on a story by former Esquire writer Tom Junod.

A still of Hanks as Rogers, provided by Tri Star, can be found above.

RELATED: Brand new 'Creed 2' trailer shows Adonis training to take on Viktor Drago | You can buy props from ‘The Office’ in this online auction

The film will tell the tale of the real-life relationship between Junod and Rogers, according to a release from Tri Star:

Two-time Oscar-winner Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in Untitled Mr. Rogers / Tom Hanks Project, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

The film was written by Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue and will be directed by Marielle Heller. It will also star Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”); Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”) ; and Chris Cooper (“American Beauty”).

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Entertainment Philadelphia Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Tom Hanks Sony Upcoming Films

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4
092518CarsonWentz2

Health Stories

100 years ago, 'Spanish flu' shut down Philadelphia – and wiped out thousands
09272018_mass_graves_Philly

Movies

Brand new 'Creed 2' trailer shows Adonis training to take on Viktor Drago
creed 2 trailer michael b jordan

Legislation

Mayor Kenney is going to propose a minimum wage increase for employees of city contractors
Carroll - Minimum Wage Rally

Eagles

What they're saying: Would trading for Le'Veon Bell make sense for the Eagles?
092418_LeVeon-Bell_usat

Feuds

10 Montgomery County mayors weigh in on ugliness in Bridgeport
Carroll - Bridgeport borough Montgomery County

Escapes

Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.