More Culture:

September 26, 2018

You can buy props from ‘The Office’ in this online auction

Live out your dream of using Angela's mousepad or Stanley's stapler

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Auctions
The Office Promos/NBC.com

Jim's desk.

Props from NBC’s mega-hit “The Office,” the show which somehow put Scranton, Penn., on the map and made a number of real Scranton businesses household names, are up for auction on Screenbid.com.

For collectors or just huge fans of the show, there are 500 items up for bid on the auction site at a variety of price ranges. Each item comes with a certificate of authenticity from Universal Television LLC. 

The props include the mundane — Creed’s stapler and calculator are packaged together and are asking for $200; Pam’s Desk Lamp is asking for $700 — and the wildly specific, like a Vance Refrigeration sign from the office’s Scranton Business Park neighbors, or Dwight’s Sales Associates Association Award from 2008, which is asking for $1,500.

There are also copies of classic episode scripts, including “Dinner Party” and “Moroccan Christmas.”

For our tastes, the best item you can grab right now is the paper football Kevin and Oscar used for Hateball in “Office Olympics.”

That Season Two episode aired nearly 13 years ago; the fact that someone kept this paper football for over a decade is incredible. Now you, too, can play the Paper Triangle Flicking And Hitting Things Game.

You can find the full list of auction items here. The bidding ends Oct. 5.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Auctions Pennsylvania Scranton Pennsylvania NBC Props

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

The McFadden's at Citizens Bank Park is closing
McFadden's

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4
092518CarsonWentz2

Court

Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for 2004 sexual assault
Bill Cosby

Legislation

Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to legalize recreational marijuana
marijuana plants

Eagles

What they're saying: Would trading for Le'Veon Bell make sense for the Eagles?
092418_LeVeon-Bell_usat

Health News

Why older skin heals with less scarring
0926201_scar_Flickr_CC

Escapes

Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.