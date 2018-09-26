You can buy props from ‘The Office’ in this online auction

Props from NBC’s mega-hit “The Office,” the show which somehow put Scranton, Penn., on the map and made a number of real Scranton businesses household names, are up for auction on Screenbid.com.

For collectors or just huge fans of the show, there are 500 items up for bid on the auction site at a variety of price ranges. Each item comes with a certificate of authenticity from Universal Television LLC.

The props include the mundane — Creed’s stapler and calculator are packaged together and are asking for $200; Pam’s Desk Lamp is asking for $700 — and the wildly specific, like a Vance Refrigeration sign from the office’s Scranton Business Park neighbors, or Dwight’s Sales Associates Association Award from 2008, which is asking for $1,500.

There are also copies of classic episode scripts, including “Dinner Party” and “Moroccan Christmas.”

For our tastes, the best item you can grab right now is the paper football Kevin and Oscar used for Hateball in “Office Olympics.”

That Season Two episode aired nearly 13 years ago; the fact that someone kept this paper football for over a decade is incredible. Now you, too, can play the Paper Triangle Flicking And Hitting Things Game.

You can find the full list of auction items here. The bidding ends Oct. 5.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.