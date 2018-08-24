More Culture:

'Top Gun' sequel welcomes Ed Harris and Jon Hamm, releases characters' names

By Virginia Streva
Tom Cruise who is ready to "feel the need" once again as he has appeared to suggest that filming has begun on the hotly anticipated Top Gun sequel.

It’s official: we’re 'on the highway to the danger zone. The sequel to 1986’s "Top Gun," "Top Gun: Maverick," is currently in production and underway with filming. Notable stars include Glen Powell, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman (son of actor Bill Pullman), and Val Kilmer returns to play Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Announced this week are additions to the cast, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris. Tom Cruise will also be back to reprise his role as "Maverick."


The Jerry Bruckheimer production will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for "Oblivion" and "TRON: Legacy."  Connelly is rumored to play the female lead, a single mother who runs a local bar near the naval base. Teller plays the son of "Goose," "Maverick"’s wingman. Hamm, Harris, and Pullman’s roles have been kept under wraps.


The Hollywood Reporter announced the characters’ names on Thursday, which include "Phoenix," "Slayer," "Payback," "Fanboy," "Warlock," "Cyclone," "Viking," "Coyote," "Lardo," and "Bob," alongside East Coast brothers "Harvard" and "Yale." The character list is about what you’d expect for a Jerry Bruckheimer film. Lots of cocky, determined, smart, charming characters at play here. 

"Phoenix" is a female character who, naturally, is a fighter described as someone who’s “used to doing things her own way.” One can only imagine that perhaps "Phoenix" may get into a few heated arguments with "Slayer," who is “used to being hated, envied or worshipped, and he doesn’t care, as long as he gets to fly.” 

While Hamm's character is currently unannounced, could he play "Lardo?" This character is aged somewhere between 30 to 40 years-old and is "honest, loyal, gregarious, and charming." Isn't "charming" in almost all of his characters' descriptions? 

This is all speculative, of course, and, luckily, we won't have to wait more than a year to find out. The film is set to release July 12, 2019. Let's do this.


