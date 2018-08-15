More News:

August 15, 2018

'Transit' app launches crowdsourced real-time public transit data in Philly

The company promises second-by-second updates for SEPTA, PATCO, NJ Transit and DART

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Public Transit Apps
04242018_SEPTA_fire_TC Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

An eastbound trolley enters the 19th Street station.

Crowdsourced transit-tracking mobile app Transit launched vehicle locations for SEPTA, PATCO, NJ Transit and DART on Wednesday.

According to Transit’s release about the Philadelphia launch, the app works in part thanks to users who inform others about the location of buses, subway cars, and any other sort of public transportation with the “GO” feature, hence the “crowdsource” part of Transit’s model. (It works like Waze in that regard.)

Users who help out others by using the “GO” feature will rack up a personal score of how many riders they’ve helped each month.

(You might want to check your cellphone’s data plan before spending your days informing fellow Philadelphians about transit locations.)

For those worried about privacy concerns — this app, after all, is purportedly tracking you across (and below) the city’s streets — Transit claims the data collected from users who interact with the “GO” feature is “anonymous.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line did not have live GPS tracking, and were relying on scheduled stop times. Regional Rail, such as the Trenton line, did have live GPS vehicle locations.

Transit says it began generating data with test programs in Canada, then moved on to New York City and Los Angeles.

The Transit app is available for free for iOS on both the App Store and Google Play store.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Public Transit Apps Philadelphia Patco Transportation Subways NJ Transit SEPTA

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Doug Pederson is a Philadelphia legend
050318DougPederson

Investigations

Landmark report on sexual abuse by Pennsylvania priests includes a handful with stops in Philadelphia
08142018_stained_glass_Unsplash

Eagles

Five players who impressed at Eagles training camp, five who didn't
081418JalenMills

Comedy

Andy Cowan's new 'Banging My Head...' book reveals untold 'Seinfeld' storylines
Andy Cowan

Public Transit

'Transit' app launches crowdsourced real-time public transit data in Philly
04242018_SEPTA_fire_TC

Public Health

New Jersey drug overdose deaths jump 21 percent, nation reaches new high
02052018_Drug_pills_Unsplash

Escapes

Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Travelzoo - Peru

$899 -- 6-Night Essential Peru Vacation w/Meals & Hotel

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.