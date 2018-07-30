SEPTA infrastructure rebuild puts train service to PHL down for half of August

Travelers planning to head to the Philadelphia International Airport on SEPTA in August, arguably the busiest time for summer vacation travel, should be prepared for a disruptions.



Service on the SEPTA Airport Rail Line between 30th Street Station and Philadelphia International Airport will be suspended beginning Saturday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 19, the airport announced on Twitter on Monday.

In place of the train, shuttles will pick up passengers at Zone 8 of the airport's South Commercial Roadway and run between train platforms and baggage claim areas.



At 30th Street, shuttle buses will begin taking passengers to the airport at 5:22 a.m. Saturday. Shuttles will continue until 11:52 p.m. Aug. 19.

The shuttles aren't free. SEPTA Key Quick Trips will be accepted for travel from the airport on the shuttle buses. Conductors will be available at each boarding location to collect ticket fares.

Disruptions also will impact commuters using the Wilmington/Newark Line during the same time period, with no service to or from Suburban, Jefferson, or Temple University stations. On the Media/Elwyn Line, shuttle buses will substitute service between 49th and 30th Street stations.

The changes are part of the Southwest Connection Improvement Program, which is rebuilding the track infrastructure in the lines impacted.

Check SEPTA's full outline of service impact during the project here.

