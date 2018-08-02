SEPTA is offering free regional rail rides to senior citizens with SEPTA Key

The never-ending SEPTA Key rollout pushes on, this time with a bit of good news for the transportation service’s most tenured members: Starting Sept. 1, the $1 fee for Regional Rail rides for travel within Pennsylvania will be eliminated.

According to a release from SEPTA, the beginning of the new policy is set to coincide with phasing out paper PA Senior Citizen Transit ID cards.

Starting Sept. 1, senior citizens will need a SEPTA Key Senior Photo ID Card (or valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License or Non-Driver ID with a magnetic stripe on the back) to receive the free Transit and Regional Rail rides.

SEPTA says 149,000 Key Senior Photo ID cards have been issued since sign-ups began in late 2016.

Any senior who doesn’t already have a SEPTA Key Photo ID Card can get one – same-day – on weekdays at SEPTA headquarters (1234 Market St.) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Suburban Station’s Accessible Travel Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SEPTA also said it will fully provide refunds to senior citizens who have unused tickets after Sept. 1 if the original tickets are mailed to SEPTA Senior Ticket Refunds by the end of the year.

