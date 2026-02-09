Former treasurer at Plymouth Meeting nonprofit allegedly stole $246,000 to pay for vacations, hot tub

The former treasurer of a state association for occupational therapists allegedly stole $246,000 from the nonprofit to pay for a new hot tub, limousines and vacations to Disney World and the Outer Banks, Montgomery County prosecutors said Monday.

Michael Fantuzzo, 40, of Westmoreland County, was a volunteer treasurer for the Pennsylvania Occupational Therapy Association in Plymouth Meeting when a financial review at the nonprofit uncovered suspicious bank transactions last year, investigators said. The board of the nonprofit reported the alleged theft to police in November.

Between May 2021 and September 2025, Fantuzzo allegedly depleted the nonprofit's savings account entirely to pay off purchases that were made with his own credit cards and one that belonged to the association. When a newly elected board of directors questioned Fantuzzo about the nonprofit's troubled finances, he allegedly admitted he had drained the savings account for personal expenses.

Detectives found that Fantuzzo made a family trip to Disney World, paid more than $7,000 for a vacation rental in North Carolina and maintained a country club membership using the nonprofit's money. He also allegedly spent more than $10,500 for the installation of a hut tub at his home, used about $2,000 on a limousine service and took the association's money to cover his local and county property taxes.

Fantuzzo allegedly charged more than $128,000 to the nonprofit's credit card for personal use and paid off more than $100,000 in debt on four of his credit cards with the association's money, prosecutors said. Some of the nonprofit's money allegedly was transferred directly to Fantuzzo and his wife's PayPal accounts.

"It was deeply troubling to learn that Mr. Fantuzzo chose to abuse the trust we placed in him with respect to POTA’s financial accounts," the association said in a statement Monday. “We thank the detectives for their outstanding work in this case, and we will continue to work with them to see that justice is served in this case.”



Fantuzzo turned himself in to authorities on Friday and faces charges of theft by deception and related offenses. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Maureen C. Coggins, who set his bail at $100,000. Fantuzzo has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 17.