More News:

February 09, 2026

Former treasurer at Plymouth Meeting nonprofit allegedly stole $246,000 to pay for vacations, hot tub

Michael Fantuzzo, 40, faces charges of theft from the Pennsylvania Occupational Therapy Association.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Nonprofit Treasurer Theft Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Michael Fantuzzo, 40, of Lower Burrell, is charged with theft by deception for allegedly stealing $246,000 from the Pennsylvania Occupational Therapy Association while serving as the nonprofit's treasurer.

The former treasurer of a state association for occupational therapists allegedly stole $246,000 from the nonprofit to pay for a new hot tub, limousines and vacations to Disney World and the Outer Banks, Montgomery County prosecutors said Monday.

Michael Fantuzzo, 40, of Westmoreland County, was a volunteer treasurer for the Pennsylvania Occupational Therapy Association in Plymouth Meeting when a financial review at the nonprofit uncovered suspicious bank transactions last year, investigators said. The board of the nonprofit reported the alleged theft to police in November.

MORE: As World Cup nears, there's a push to let Philly bars stay open past 2 a.m

Between May 2021 and September 2025, Fantuzzo allegedly depleted the nonprofit's savings account entirely to pay off purchases that were made with his own credit cards and one that belonged to the association. When a newly elected board of directors questioned Fantuzzo about the nonprofit's troubled finances, he allegedly admitted he had drained the savings account for personal expenses.

Detectives found that Fantuzzo made a family trip to Disney World, paid more than $7,000 for a vacation rental in North Carolina and maintained a country club membership using the nonprofit's money. He also allegedly spent more than $10,500 for the installation of a hut tub at his home, used about $2,000 on a limousine service and took the association's money to cover his local and county property taxes.

Fantuzzo allegedly charged more than $128,000 to the nonprofit's credit card for personal use and paid off more than $100,000 in debt on four of his credit cards with the association's money, prosecutors said. Some of the nonprofit's money allegedly was transferred directly to Fantuzzo and his wife's PayPal accounts.

"It was deeply troubling to learn that Mr. Fantuzzo chose to abuse the trust we placed in him with respect to POTA’s financial accounts," the association said in a statement Monday. “We thank the detectives for their outstanding work in this case, and we will continue to work with them to see that justice is served in this case.”

Fantuzzo turned himself in to authorities on Friday and faces charges of theft by deception and related offenses. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Maureen C. Coggins, who set his bail at $100,000. Fantuzzo has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 17.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft Plymouth Meeting Crime Montgomery County

Videos

Featured

Limited - PIDC - Dry Docks

The Navy Yard turns 25: A legacy of transformation and innovation
Purchased - Young patient in a consult with his doctor.

Fast, focused STEMI care: Cath Lab advances at Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Just In

Must Read

Business

For World Cup, Philly bars may get to stay open after 2 a.m.

world cup bars

Guides

Your guide to the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show

Health News

NIH grant disruptions slow down breast cancer research

Breast Cancer Research

Philadelphia 250

Philly firsts: In 1688, a group drafted a public petition against slavery

first slavery petition

Nightlife

Riot Nerd to mark 10 years of niche fandom and queer-forward nightlife

RiotNerd10Years

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: How Dominick Barlow earned an unusual standard contract, Jared McCain talks trade and more

Barlow 2.8.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved