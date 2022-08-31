More News:

Three people shot near Kensington elementary school playground overnight, police say

Investigators recovered 30 spent shell casings at the scene

By Noah Zucker
A shooting in front of the Frances E. Willard Elementary School in Kensington early Wednesday morning left three people hospitalized, including one teenager, police said.

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting overnight outside a Kensington elementary school.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning near the Frances E. Willard Elementary School playground, on the 300 block of Jasper Street, CBS3 reported. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the legs, a 20-year-old woman was shot three times in the lower back and a 20-year-old man was shot in the arms at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators said they recovered 30 spent shell casings from the scene. All three people were taken to Temple University Hospital, police said. The teen was transported by first responders and the two women arrived in a private vehicle, 6ABC reported.

Investigators found 15 bullet holes in the vehicle parked near the shooting scene. One bullet passed through the car and lodged in the wall of the school’s lobby.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

The shooting comes less than two weeks after city officials introduced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction in connection to gun violence near schools, playgrounds and recreation centers.

Three hours later, there was another shooting shooting blocks away from the elementary school on the 1800 block of East Clementine Street, according 6ABC. Two males were found shot in the head inside a home and transported to Temple University Hospital where they’re listed in critical condition, CBS3 reported.

