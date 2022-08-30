Delco EMT snapped photos of woman's breasts in ambulance, police say

An emergency medical technician in Delaware County was arrested Saturday for lifting up a semi-conscious woman's sports bra and taking pictures of her in the back of an ambulance, police said.

Kevin Hakeem Pressley, an employee with the Brookhaven Fire Co. Ambulance, was among the emergency personnel tasked with rushing the woman, who was experiencing chest pains, from an urgent care center in Brookhaven to Crozer Chester Medical Center around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

While in transit, Pressley allegedly exposed her breasts after taking her vital signs, and then took pictures of her with his cell phone. When the woman opened her eyes, she asked him what he was doing and remained silent until she could tell police what happened, the Delco Times reported.

"These acts betrayed the trust of not only the community we serve, but each and every member of this fire department and our police department," Brookhaven Police Chief Michael Vice told CBSPhilly.

When questioned by police, Vice said Pressley admitted to taking to taking a blurry photo of the woman's breasts and several shots of the stretcher area, but said he went into the bathroom at the hospital to delete the photos.

Pressley, 24, of Philadelphia, told police he did not want to consent to a phone search because he previously had a run-in with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives over a firearms purchase. An ATF spokesperson told PhillyVoice that there is no record that the agency ever investigated Pressley.

Since Pressley has worked for other medical providers, investigators are asking any other potential victims to contact Brookhaven Borough Police. Their tip line is (610) 876-6142, extension 32.

Pressley was charged with indecent assault, invasion of privacy, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned on $100,000 bail and is being detained at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Glen Mills.