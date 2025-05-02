Trump budget seeks to slash $21 billion from renewable energy programs

President Donald Trump's budget request for the next fiscal year proposes deep cuts to renewable energy programs and other climate spending as the administration seeks to shift U.S. energy production to encourage more fossil fuels and push the focus away from reducing climate change.

The budget proposes slashing $21 billion in unspent funds from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law for renewable energy, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and other efforts to cut climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions. The request also targets climate research spending and initiatives meant to promote diversity.

"President Trump is committed to eliminating funding for the globalist climate agenda while unleashing American energy production," a White House fact sheet on climate and environment spending said. The budget "eliminates funding for the Green New Scam."

The president's budget request is a wish list for Congress, which controls federal spending, to consider. Even with both chambers of Congress controlled by Republicans who have shown an unusual willingness to follow Trump's lead on a host of policies, it is best understood as a starting point for negotiations between the branches of government and a representation of the administration's priorities.

A White House official speaking on background Friday, though, said the Trump administration is exploring ways to exert more control over the federal spending process, including by potentially refusing to spend funds appropriated by lawmakers.

The first budget request of Trump's second term calls on Congress to cut non-defense accounts by $163 billion to $557 billion, while keeping defense funding flat at $893 billion.

'Political talking points'

The proposal drew criticism for a focus on culture-war buzzwords, even from groups that are not always inclined to support environment and climate spending.

The request "is long on rhetoric and short on details," Steve Ellis, president of the nonpartisan budget watchdog Taxpayers for Common Sense, said in a statement.

"This year's version leans heavily on political talking points—taking aim at so-called 'woke' programs and the 'Green New Scam,' while proposing a massive Pentagon spending hike to pay for wasteful fantasies like the Golden Dome and diverting military resources to immigration enforcement missions."

Renewable energy

The administration proposal would roll back funding Trump's predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, championed for renewable energy.

It would cancel more than $15 billion from the 2021 infrastructure law "purposed for unreliable renewable energy, removing carbon dioxide from the air, and other costly technologies that burden ratepayers and consumers," according to the White House fact sheet.

It would also eliminate $6 billion for building electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

"EV chargers should be built just like gas stations: with private sector resources disciplined by market forces," the fact sheet said.

And it would decrease spending on the Energy Department's Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy program, which helps private-sector projects secure financing and conducts research on low-carbon energy sources, by $2.5 billion.

In a statement, Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations subcommittee that writes the bill funding energy programs, slammed the cuts to renewable energy programs, saying they would cost consumers and hurt a growing domestic industry.

"The Trump Administration's proposal to slash $20 Billion from the Department of Energy's programs — particularly a devastating 74% cut to Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy — is shortsighted and dangerous," the longtime Ohio lawmaker said. "By gutting clean energy investments, this budget threatens to raise energy prices for consumers, increase our reliance on foreign energy, and stifle American competitiveness. … We must defend the programs that power America's future — cleaner, cheaper, and made right here at home."

Diversity

Throughout the request, the administration targets programs out of line with Trump's ideology on social issues, including those meant to promote diversity.

For energy and environment programs, that includes spending on environmental justice initiatives, which target pollution and climate effects in majority-minority and low-income communities, and organizations "that advance the radical climate agenda," according to the fact sheet.

Research and grant funding for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration would be particularly hard hit by the proposal, which would terminate "a variety of climate-dominated research programs that are not aligned with Administration policy of ending 'Green New Deal' initiatives, saving taxpayers $1.3 billion."

The budget also proposes eliminating $100 million from a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund dedicated to environmental justice. That funding "enabled a witch hunt against private industry" and "gave taxpayer dollars to political cronies who exploited the program's racial preferencing policies to advance an anti-oil and gas crusade," according to the White House.

National Park Service targeted

The budget also proposes cutting $900 million from National Park Service operations, which the administration said would come from defunding smaller sites while "supporting many national treasures."

The document indicates the administration would prefer to leave responsibility for smaller sites currently under NPS management to states and refocus the federal government on the major parks that attract nationwide and international tourists.

"There is an urgent need to streamline staffing and transfer certain properties to State-level management to ensure the long-term health and sustainment of the National Park system," according to a budget spreadsheet highlighting major line items in the request.

Despite laws in recent years to boost spending for maintenance at parks, the National Park Service faces a $23.3 billion deferred maintenance backlog, according to a July 2024 report from the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service.

The proposed NPS cut represents the largest single funding change – either positive or negative – of any line item under the Department of Interior, which would receive a funding decrease of more than $5 billion, about 30%, under the proposal.

Jennifer Shutt contributed to this report.

