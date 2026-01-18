Ford employee who heckled Trump got suspended from his job

A union-backed auto worker at Ford Motor Co. was caught on video heckling President Donald Trump as a "pedophile protector" when he visited a Dearborn factory on Tuesday ahead of his address to the Detroit Economic Club. The video that has now gone viral shows Trump responded in kind by mouthing an expletive at the worker, twice, and displaying a middle finger as he walked away.

Now, the union says the worker has been suspended while Ford looks into the matter.

A representative from the UAW told Michigan Advance late Tuesday that they could confirm that he was suspended but the length of the suspension was unknown. The union was also uncertain about the process that would follow to investigate the matter.

On Wednesday, the UAW's Laura Dickerson, who serves as the Ford department director, issued a statement saying the "autoworker at the Dearborn Truck Plant is a proud member of a strong and fighting union – the UAW. He believes in freedom of speech, a principle we wholeheartedly embrace, and we stand with our membership in protecting their voice on the job."

Dickerson said the UAW will ensure their member receives the "full protection of all negotiated contract language safeguarding his job and his rights as a union member," adding that workers "should never be subjected to vulgar language or behavior by anyone – including the President of the United States."

The video, which was first published by Distill Social, shows Trump walking around a raised portion of the Dearborn F-150 plant when the worker, who is not seen on screen, yells to Trump and calls him a "pedophile protector," a reference to Trump's widely reported connections to deceased pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein and the Trump administration's bungling of a new law that ordered the FBI to release all of the files that the department had available to them.

A message seeking comment from Ford to confirm if the worker was fired or suspended was not immediately returned on Tuesday evening.

The worker has since been identified by the Washington Post as 40-year-old TJ Sabula, a line worker and member of UAW Local 600.

Sabula told the paper he has "no regrets" about what happened at the factory.

"I don't feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity," Sabula told the Post. "And today I think I did that."

Michigan Advance made multiple attempts to contact Sabula, but has yet to receive a response.

In a statement to the Advance, White House communications director Steven Cheung called the worker "a lunatic" who was "wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage."

"And the president gave an appropriate and unambiguous response," Cheung said.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) said she spoke to a well placed source in the worker's local union who said he was facing disciplinary action.

"Ford said they can't talk about it because it's a human resources issue," Tlaib said. "In the past, when President Obama (went) onto the plant floor and other times people have said some terrible things, they didn't get fired."

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) also told the Advance that the union confirmed that the confrontation meant the man was facing disciplinary action.

Dingell also said she was inquiring with Ford about the status of the man's employment, and if he was being suspended and investigated in violation of his free speech rights.

"When you're on a factory floor with union members that have strong feelings, you need to be prepared for whatever they're gonna say, and I hope they're not firing him because I believe in free speech," Dingell said in an interview. "The UAW worker was expressing his right to free speech, and I'm asking questions as to what has happened."

Some have seen the constant delays from the FBI and the slow walk to release the files as Trump protecting either himself or his wealthy elite friends from scrutiny or a clear connection to Epstein.

In response to the confrontation, the Democratic National Committee denounced Trump for being "more concerned with his ego than his spiraling economy, where job cuts are skyrocketing, hiring has slowed, unemployment remains high, and prices continue to soar."

"As working families struggle to make ends meet in Trump's economy, the Trump family and their wealthy donors keep getting richer – there's no bigger 'F-you' than that," said DNC Senior Advisor for Messaging, Mobilization and Strategy Tim Hogan in a statement. "The real question is: Why does the mere mention of Epstein set him off?"

Tlaib echoed that point.

"The worker could have said anything, but this worker felt compelled to say you're protecting a pedophile. I feel very strongly that Ford Motor Company is sending a message that people can't stand up for sexual abuse survivors," Tlaib said.

This story has been updated with details on the worker's identity and comment from the UAW.

Michigan Advance Editor-in-Chief Jon King contributed to this story.

This story was originally produced by Michigan Advance, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network which includes New Jersey Monitor, and is supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.