Donald Trump flipped Pennsylvania red partly by shrinking Democratic margins in Philly, suburbs

In Pennsylvania and much of the country, President-elect Donald Trump succeeded in Tuesday's election in party by cutting into the margins of counties where Democrats have relied on lopsided bastions of support to carry states.

In his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump made key inroads in Philadelphia and its four collar counties. His biggest improvements over his 2020 performance came in Philadelphia and Bucks County.

Trump is projected to win Bucks County by about 500 votes, flipping it red for the first time in a presidential race since 1992. His victory there also marks the only collar county he has won in any of the his three elections.

The table below shows how Trump performed in the Philadelphia region in each of the last three elections compared to his Democratic opponents.

County 2024 2020 2016 Philadelphia Harris: 79%; Trump: 20% Biden: 81.4%; Trump: 17.9% Clinton: 82.3%; Trump: 15.3% Chester Harris: 56%; Trump: 43% Biden: 56%; Trump: 43% Clinton: 51.9%;Trump: 42.9% Delaware Harris: 61%; Trump: 38% Biden: 62.9%; Trump: 36.1% Clinton: 59.3; Trump: 37% Montgomery Harris: 61%; Trump: 38% Biden: 62.6%; Trump: 36.4% Clinton: 58.4%; Trump: 37.1% Bucks Harris: 49.5%; Trump: 49.6% Biden: 51.7%; Trump: 47.3% Clinton: 48.4%; Trump: 47.6%



