August 05, 2024

Republican VP nominee JD Vance will hold a rally in South Philadelphia on Tuesday

It's scheduled for the same day as Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' event, where she's expected to announce her running mate.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
JD Vance will reportedly stop in South Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena on Tuesday at noon, a few hours before Kamala Harris will host a rally at Temple's Liacorus Center.

Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will stop in Philadelphia on Tuesday, the same day as a highly-anticipated Kamala Harris rally. 

The Ohio senator is set to appear around noon at the 2300 Arena on Swanson Street in South Philadelphia, which can hold up to 2,000 attendees. Multiple sources confirmed the event to the Inquirer.  It will be his first appearance in Pennsylvania since he was named as Donald Trump's running mate. 

MORE: Kamala Harris to launch campaign tour at Temple, where in 2016 Shapiro spoke at a similar event for Hillary Clinton

The event is scheduled a few hours before Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, will host a rally at the Liacorus Center at Temple University, which seats 10,000. That event is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. and will include a "special guest," which most expect to be her yet-to-be-named vice presidential pick. 

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is one of five Harris is considering for her running mate. After canceling appearances at fundraising events in New York over the weekend, Shapiro and other shortlist contenders reportedly met with Harris at her home in Washington Sunday. 

A candidate must be selected before the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19 in Chicago. 

Pennsylvania is considered a key swing state for both parties, so Vance, Trump, Harris and her VP pick will likely continue popping up in the area until November. In July, Trump confirmed that Vance would remain in Pennsylvania for an extended period of time in the hopes that his Rust Belt roots would appeal to the state's voters. 

Harris has already made a number of appearances in the state this year, including a rally at Girard College back in May, when Joe Biden was still the candidate on the Democratic ticket. 

