More News:

August 02, 2024

Kamala Harris to launch campaign tour at Temple, where in 2016 Shapiro spoke at a similar event for Hillary Clinton

The Democratic presidential nominee said her yet-to-be-named running mate will join her at Tuesday's rally.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris rally Shapiro Clinton Richard Burkhart/USA TODAY NETWORK

Kamala Harris will kick off a tour of key swing states in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Above, Harris appears at a rally in Atlanta.

Vice President Kamala Harris will stop in Philadelphia on Tuesday for her first of seven campaign rallies in swing states across the United States.

The Democratic presidential nominee mostly has kept details of the event under wraps, but it will include her yet-to-be-named running mate. It reportedly will be held from 5-9 p.m. at Temple University, where Hillary Clinton and her running mate, Tim Kaine, kicked off a bus tour of Pennsylvania and Ohio after the Democratic National Convention in 2016. 

MORE: Kamala Harris to visit Philadelphia on Tuesday with her yet-to-be-announced running mate

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro – among the contenders to be named the Democrats' 2024 vice presidential nominee – was among the speakers at Clinton's rally at McGonigle Hall, located across the street from the Liacouras Center, where Harris's rally will be held. Shapiro said he plans to attend Tuesday's event. 

In 2016, Shapiro was running for attorney general and he took shots at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who was running against Clinton and is now facing Harris. During his speech, Shapiro told stories of locals who had lost money at Trump University and weren't paid by him for Cabinet work. 

“At the top of the rip-off economy sits Donald Trump,” he said during the 2016 event. “Trump has gotten rich not because of his business savvy, but by defrauding working people and seniors and students and small businesses all across America.”

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, then on City Council, also addressed the crowd. Now, she's been among those advocating for Shapiro to be part of the Democratic ticket. 

While Shapiro might be the presumed front-runner to be Harris' running mate, with his state hosting the campaign's kickoff event, nothing has been confirmed. In a move that almost feels like it came from a reality TV show producer, three of Harris' top candidates canceled appearances this weekend. Shapiro dropped out of three fundraising stops in the Hamptons, saying his schedule had changed. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will be missing two planned visits in his home state. And Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg removed a planned roundtable from his scheduled visit to Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo on Friday. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Kamala Harris North Philadelphia Temple University Hillary Clinton Philadelphia Josh Shapiro Liacouras Center

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Lucy

Do you know these fun facts about the stunning New Jersey Shore?
Limited - Temple Health - Dr Soans Talking with Patient

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Indego bike share again allows riders to pay for single trips
Indego single passes

Sponsored

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search
Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

Healthy Eating

Eating processed red meat linked to higher risk for Alzheimer's disease
Bacon Alzheimer's Link

Food & Drink

NYC's Levain Bakery, known for its massive cookies, to open first Philly location this fall
levain bakery philadelphia

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Would an early playoff exit put Daryl Morey on the hot seat?
Morey 7.31.24

Weekend

Things to do this weekend: Olympics parties, BlackStar Film Festival
Olympics weekend guide

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved