Twitter is testing an edit function long demanded by its users

September 01, 2022
Say goodbye to those typos and autocorrections that ruined the context of your tweets.
Twitter is testing a new edit function that will allow users to correct their mistakes up to 30 minutes after their tweets are posted, the social media company said in blog post Thursday.
Once a tweet is edited, there will be an icon, timestamp and label notifying other users that the tweet has been modified. By clicking the label, users can view prior versions of the tweet.
Twitter said the time limit and edit history protect the integrity of the original conversation and provide a transparent record of the tweet's history.
Twitter is giving its employees first dibs at editing their tweets while the feature is tested in-house. Next up will be Twitter's Blue subscribers, who pay a $4.99 monthly fee for access to premium features. The feature will be tested in a single, unnamed country before Twitter expands access.
if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button— Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022
this is happening and you'll be okay
now that everyone is asking…— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022
yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!
no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉
we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.
News of the feature was met with enthusiasm among many Twitter users.
I am a pretty strict follower of "type tweet, hit send, proofread" workflow, so this is a big day for me. Still, hope there are some safeguards in place. Maybe a misinfo hidden tweet thing if an edited tweet is reported enough, and losing the edit feature that happens regularly. https://t.co/cSLwXNYRCU— Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) September 1, 2022
Unless twitter massively upscales the PEOPLE side of abuse and moderation, the edit button will cause FAR more problems than it solves.— Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) September 1, 2022
And by “unintended consequences,” I mean things like trolls using the edit button to tweet something, get a bunch of engagement/RT’s, then edit it to totally change the meaning of tweet to something racist or sexist or anti-LGBTQ. It will happen. Quickly. And often.— Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) September 1, 2022
