Twitter is testing an edit function long demanded by its users

Say goodbye to those typos and autocorrections that ruined the context of your tweets.

Twitter is testing a new edit function that will allow users to correct their mistakes up to 30 minutes after their tweets are posted, the social media company said in blog post Thursday.

Once a tweet is edited, there will be an icon, timestamp and label notifying other users that the tweet has been modified. By clicking the label, users can view prior versions of the tweet.

Twitter said the time limit and edit history protect the integrity of the original conversation and provide a transparent record of the tweet's history.

Twitter is giving its employees first dibs at editing their tweets while the feature is tested in-house. Next up will be Twitter's Blue subscribers, who pay a $4.99 monthly fee for access to premium features. The feature will be tested in a single, unnamed country before Twitter expands access. "We're hoping that with the availability of edit tweet, tweeting will be more approachable and less stressful," the blog post says. "You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we'll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do that."

Users have craved an edit feature, but the company had long refused to add one. Former CEO Jack Dorsey said the social media platform would never get an edit button, comparing sending a tweet to sending a text message.

But in April, the company teased that it had been experimenting with the ability to reshape original tweets.

News of the feature was met with enthusiasm among many Twitter users.

But not everyone was thrilled with the idea of adding the new feature. And many pointed to potential problems.