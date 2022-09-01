More Culture:

September 01, 2022

Twitter is testing an edit function long demanded by its users

Tweets can be modified for up to 30 minutes after they are posted, but they will include an icon notifying that they have been altered. Readers also will be able to see the original version

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Twitter
Twitter edit button Alexander Shatov/Unsplash

Twitter plans to add an edit function that will allow users to modify tweets for up to 30 minutes after posting them. Altered tweets will carry an icon and allow users to view their original versions.

Say goodbye to those typos and autocorrections that ruined the context of your tweets.

Twitter is testing a new edit function that will allow users to correct their mistakes up to 30 minutes after their tweets are posted, the social media company said in blog post Thursday.  

Once a tweet is edited, there will be an icon, timestamp and label notifying other users that the tweet has been modified. By clicking the label, users can view prior versions of the tweet.

Twitter said the time limit and edit history protect the integrity of the original conversation and provide a transparent record of the tweet's history. 

Twitter is giving its employees first dibs at editing their tweets while the feature is tested in-house. Next up will be Twitter's Blue subscribers, who pay a $4.99 monthly fee for access to premium features. The feature will be tested in a single, unnamed country before Twitter expands access.

"We're hoping that with the availability of edit tweet, tweeting will be more approachable and less stressful," the blog post says. "You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we'll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do that."

Users have craved an edit feature, but the company had long refused to add one. Former CEO Jack Dorsey said the social media platform would never get an edit button, comparing sending a tweet to sending a text message.
But in April, the company teased that it had been experimenting with the ability to reshape original tweets.

News of the feature was met with enthusiasm among many Twitter users. 

But not everyone was thrilled with the idea of adding the new feature. And many pointed to potential problems. 
Earlier this week, Twitter made its new close friends feature, Twitter Circles, available to all users. It allows users to specify that a tweet only be sent to their "Circle" – a group of up to 150 users. 
Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Twitter Philadelphia Technology

Videos

Featured

Limited - Craig Ferguson - Live Casino

Craig Ferguson’s 'The Fancy Rascal Tour' heads to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Ava 100

Ava Gardner Festival to host concert at The Clayton Center

Just In

Must Read

Business

Philly art museum workers vote to authorize strike amid ongoing contract negotiations
Art Museum Strike Authorization

Sponsored

Craig Ferguson’s 'The Fancy Rascal Tour' heads to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Craig Ferguson - Live Casino

Prevention

Can the Apple Watch help prevent strokes? A new study aims to find out
Apple Watch stroke prevention

Eagles

Brandon Graham eyes Detroit homecoming in first game back from Achilles tear
Brandon-Graham-Eagles-training-camp_072722_277.jpg

Celebrities

'The Goldbergs' to kill off Jeff Garlin's character following allegations of inappropriate behavior
Jeff Garlin The Goldbergs

Family-Friendly

World's 'largest bounce house' to inflate in South Jersey over Labor Day weekend
Big Bounce America Tour Swedesboro

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved