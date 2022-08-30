More Events:

August 30, 2022

World's 'largest bounce house' to inflate in South Jersey over Labor Day weekend

The family-friendly attraction also will be there from Sept. 9-11; Tickets start at $19

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Big Bounce America Tour Swedesboro Courtesy of/The Big Bounce America

The Big Bounce America Tour, featuring inflatable attractions like the world's "largest bounce house," will stop at Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, New Jersey, on two consecutive weekends: Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4, and Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

A world record-breaking attraction that's fun for all ages is making its way to South Jersey this weekend, just in time for the end of the summer.

On the tails of the "world's largest ball pit" that visited Philadelphia Mills last month, production company XL Event Lab is bringing another major family-friendly event to the area – The Big Bounce America Tour.  The attraction features the Guinness-certified "world's largest bounce house."

The tour will stop at Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro on Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4 and Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11. 

The "biggest touring inflatable event in the world," which has stopped in the region in previous years, features four massive attractions:

The World's Largest Bounce House – True to its name, the Guinness record holder stands 32 feet tall at its highest point and covers an area of over 16,000 square feet. Inside, visitors will find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside colorful characters and Instagram photo opportunities. The party starts at the center, where the resident DJ plays music and hosts competitions tailored to each age group.

Sport Slam – New to the tour is Sports Slam, a customized sports arena packed with goals, nets, hoops and balls. There are also zones for climbing and competitions.

The Giant – Reaching more than 900 feet in length, The Giant includes 50 different obstacles to overcome between the starting line and the grand finale monster slide. The course is perfect for aspiring "Ninja Warriors."

airSPACE – Patrons can travel out of this world in this space-themed wonderland full of friendly aliens, spaceships and moon craters. It also features a huge five-lane slide, ball pits and a 25-foot inflatable alien at the center of the action.

"We need more fun in the world! After the times we've just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while," Josh Kinnersley, chief operating officer of The Big Bounce America tour, said. "We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they've never experienced."

Tickets for the event start at $19 and can be purchased online. Special all-access tickets include a three-hour pass, a timed session on the bounce house and unlimited access to the other three attractions. Admission is expected to sell out, so advanced purchase is encouraged. There are family and adult-only tickets available.

Big Bounce America Tour

Sept. 2-4, 9-11
Times vary | Tickets start at $19
Bridgeport Speedway
83 Flood Gate Rd, Swedesboro, NJ 08085

