August 29, 2022

Take your dog for a stroll to raise money for homeless pets during a festival at the Navy Yard

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society's annual event features live music, food trucks and plenty of activities

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
PAWS Mutt Strut Navy Yard October Courtesy of/PAWS

Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society's 16th annual Mutt Strut will take place in the Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. The scenic stroll raises funds for homeless pets, and will feature food trucks, activities for dogs and humans, live music, contests, raffles and prizes.

The Navy Yard in South Philadelphia is going to the dogs this fall with a pet-friendly festival that will raise funds for homeless animals.

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society is hosting its 16th annual Mutt Strut on Saturday, Oct. 1. The scenic stroll features food trucks, live music, contests and activities for dogs and humans. Check-in is at 10 a.m. and the event begins at 11 a.m.

There will be tons of fun for two-legged and four-legged participants to enjoy, including costume and talent contests, an agility course, paw print painting, a pet photo booth and a raffle full of prizes. The event even has a theme song, "Love You Like a Dog," by Philadelphia-based band Three Chord Money.

Local celebrities, including BenFM's Kristen Herrmann, FOX29's Sue Serio and WMMR's Steve Morrison, will act as Masters of Ceremonies for the day. The event map will be posted online soon, but there will be plenty of free parking available for attendees.

PAWS strives to make Philly a no-kill city through rescue, foster care, adoption and pet homelessness prevention. Its locations include adoption centers in Old City and Northeast Philadelphia, as well as a spay/neuter and wellness clinic on Grays Ferry Avenue.

Proceeds from registration fees, along with direct donations, will benefit PAWS' efforts. Participants can register either as individuals, or can join to create teams.

The fundraising goal for the festival is $125,000. So far, a month out from the event, almost $30,000 has been raised.

All participants will receive a Mutt Strut reusable tote and dog bandana. Those who hit certain monetary values will be gifted T-shirts, umbrellas, sweatshirts and gift cards. The top fundraisers of the entire event can win special prizes like a night out in the city, a brewery tour, a session with a wellness coach and a party for their team members.

Don't have a dog but still want to stroll the Navy Yard with a furry friend? No problem – attendees can "rent" PAWS dogs for the event, making a new friend for the day ... or for life!

16th Annual PAWS Mutt Strut

Saturday, Oct. 1
11 a.m. | registration starts at $25
The Navy Yard
4500 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19112

