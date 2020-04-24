Twitter reacts to the first round of the virtual NFL Draft

April 24, 2020
Even if you didn't watch, you likely know that the 2020 version of the NFL Draft looked quite different from past years in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was no pomp and circumstance. No bear hugs or chest bumps with Roger Goodell. And no booing of the commish — at least not really.
What there were plenty of, however, were screens. And awkward pauses. And coaches, general managers and owners finding themselves among varying conditions from what looked like a table in a closet to a literal yacht. That's not a joke. Jerry Jones made his pick from what looked like Jackie Treehorn's living room but turned out to actually be his $250 million mega-yacht.
There was also plenty of picks, some trades, and occasional awkward moments when family members forgot they were supposed to be social distancing.
Because keeping up with the draft and following along on Twitter can be difficult — especially when the tweets are flying in faster than they can be read — we decided to help keep track of some of the best for you. So in case you missed any of these hilarious draft moments, here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the NFL's first (and possibly last) virtual draft, starting at the beginning...
[Note: You'll notice a lot of this is from the earlier part of the first round, but that's only because I had to turn my attention to the Eagles once their pick started to get close. Also, this is not reaction to Eagles' first-round pick Jalen Reagor. We'll have plenty more on that on Friday.]
Commish's Baked Beans pic.twitter.com/odZJkSX8WP— The Ringer (@ringer) April 23, 2020
someone's camera is off already lmaoo #NFLdraft pic.twitter.com/02vt1GrNeQ— SB Nation (@SBNation) April 24, 2020
For every sports blogger that’s ever been mocked for “working in your mother’s basement,” this draft’s for you.— Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) April 24, 2020
strong yuletide vibes on this anthem— Katie Nolan (@katienolan) April 24, 2020
Live look at @wingoz #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/FM8lP2aw1m— The Ringer (@ringer) April 24, 2020
Somehow the NFL's salute to medical professionals is coming off as even more disingenuous than its salute to The Troops— Michael Baumann (@MichaelBaumann) April 24, 2020
Taking a nap. Someone text me when this thing actually starts.— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) April 24, 2020
Dr. Fauci has given his official blessing to the draft. We can now proceed.— Paul Domowitch (@pdomo) April 24, 2020
Tweeting out a selfie. Felt cute, might delete later pic.twitter.com/DKCWKsMyGS— 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 (@RochesRWinners) April 24, 2020
Roger Goodell reads the teleprompter like a hostage— Robert Littal (@BSO) April 24, 2020
everyone: can't wait for the NFL Draft to start!— SB Nation (@SBNation) April 24, 2020
Roger Goodell: pic.twitter.com/vL35jqNtHl
The underclassmen in this draft are going to graduate by the end of it.— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) April 24, 2020
April 24, 2020
choose your fighter pic.twitter.com/WySfAg04XC— Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) April 24, 2020
A pic of Fultz with Chase Young? Hard to see Chase Young as anything but a bust.— Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) April 24, 2020
The economy might be reopened by the time we get to the 10th pick.— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 24, 2020
the most powerful Dad energy you will ever see pic.twitter.com/W6SJ1rhqKI— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 24, 2020
*logs on to Ask Jeeves [dot] com to research this pick* pic.twitter.com/4u2xVJaC6Z— Jordie 🔵 (@BarstoolJordie) April 24, 2020
Dave Gettleman drafting #Giants pic.twitter.com/80zSswcfn1— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) April 24, 2020
Dave Gettleman appears to be conducting the Draft from the storage room of a wedding/bar mitzvah event center.— Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) April 24, 2020
“hey siri play drops of jupiter by train” pic.twitter.com/fAp8SiPoDT— CK (@cranekicker) April 24, 2020
Do you know how long my mom woulda had us cleaning the house if there were going to be national TV cameras in our living room for the NFL Draft?— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 24, 2020
The NFL not being able to find 12 Chargers fans to fill the screen during the draft is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/vkCMZ6GFTN— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 24, 2020
That is Roger Stone https://t.co/5ob6hsT7KS— Arkansas Fred (@ArkansasFred) April 24, 2020
Henry Robes III pic.twitter.com/F666FkfmUb— Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) April 24, 2020
Ruggs with a dunk montage in his highlight package and wearing a robe for the draft, Raiders draft grade A+— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 24, 2020
THE MAN WORE A BATHROBE TO HIS OWN DRAFT PARTY pic.twitter.com/iaJrG827fV— Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) April 24, 2020
Jerry drafts from the set of Westworld— Jimmy (@_JimmyMcCormick) April 24, 2020
Jerry bought the Ex Machina house pic.twitter.com/T6yidg8pxE— BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) April 24, 2020
"Just design it like a supervillain lair" pic.twitter.com/Syhryo5tGk— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 24, 2020
$100,000 in unmarked bills if you ever want to see your daughter again pic.twitter.com/wBJV1EQeOT— Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) April 24, 2020
Is Jerry Jones drafting below deck from a Corona quarantined cruise ship? pic.twitter.com/DPm9Cc0Gey— Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) April 24, 2020
First day with sports back. Philadelphia: pic.twitter.com/rHVrDwdlnq— Tim Riday (@TimRiday) April 24, 2020
Jerry Jones’ draft room is on his $250 million super-yacht. Now that’s a super-flex. pic.twitter.com/ZJwgrUcehX— Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) April 24, 2020
After opting not to trade up to get CeeDee Lamb, and watching the talented wideout go to the rival Cowboys, the Eagles selected TCU receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st pick. You can read more about him here.
There was also whatever this is at Mike Vrabel's house.
What a scene pic.twitter.com/gMvoThsmUQ— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 24, 2020
All jokes aside, this was a great job by the NFL to get this done and bring a little live (semi-) sports action into our socially distant lives. For the most part, it went off without any major hitches, and was actually not all that different from the normal draft-watching experience — with the exception of the booing fans and the Goodell hugs.
Oh, and we get to do this all over again tomorrow night.
