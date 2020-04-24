More Sports:

April 24, 2020

Twitter reacts to the first round of the virtual NFL Draft

From Henry Ruggs' bathrobe to Jerry Jones' yacht, there was was a lot to take in...

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen-Reagor-Reax_042420_usat NFL/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

TCU wideout Jalen Reagor, center, reacts after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles as the No. 21 overall pick during the first round.

Even if you didn't watch, you likely know that the 2020 version of the NFL Draft looked quite different from past years in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

There was no pomp and circumstance. No bear hugs or chest bumps with Roger Goodell. And no booing of the commish — at least not really.

What there were plenty of, however, were screens. And awkward pauses. And coaches, general managers and owners finding themselves among varying conditions from what looked like a table in a closet to a literal yacht. That's not a joke. Jerry Jones made his pick from what looked like Jackie Treehorn's living room but turned out to actually be his $250 million mega-yacht.

There was also plenty of picks, some trades, and occasional awkward moments when family members forgot they were supposed to be social distancing.

Because keeping up with the draft and following along on Twitter can be difficult — especially when the tweets are flying in faster than they can be read — we decided to help keep track of some of the best for you. So in case you missed any of these hilarious draft moments, here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the NFL's first (and possibly last) virtual draft, starting at the beginning...  

[Note: You'll notice a lot of this is from the earlier part of the first round, but that's only because I had to turn my attention to the Eagles once their pick started to get close. Also, this is not reaction to Eagles' first-round pick Jalen Reagor. We'll have plenty more on that on Friday.]

Must be nice.

After opting not to trade up to get CeeDee Lamb, and watching the talented wideout go to the rival Cowboys, the Eagles selected TCU receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st pick. You can read more about him here.

There was also whatever this is at Mike Vrabel's house.

All jokes aside, this was a great job by the NFL to get this done and bring a little live (semi-) sports action into our socially distant lives. For the most part, it went off without any major hitches, and was actually not all that different from the normal draft-watching experience — with the exception of the booing fans and the Goodell hugs.

Oh, and we get to do this all over again tomorrow night.

