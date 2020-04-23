2020 NFL Draft: First round live updates/analysis and open thread

There's no baseball, or basketball, or hockey, but tonight we'll kinda, sorta have a sporting event in the 2020 NFL Draft to take our minds off of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

It's a big draft for Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles, who have more than their share of holes on the roster, and who are coming off a pair of uninspiring offseasons in 2018 and 2019 after winning their first Super Bowl in 2017.

It's likely that the Birds will find a wide receiver in round one, though there has been plenty of speculation that they could go in another direction. Will they trade up, stay put, or trade down? Will they move Andre Dillard? Rasul Douglas? Carson Wentz? I kid, I kid.