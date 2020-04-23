More Sports:

April 23, 2020

2020 NFL Draft: First round live updates/analysis and open thread

By Jimmy Kempski
Doug Pederson, Jeffrey Lurie, and Howie Roseman pose for photo-ops while Jim Schwartz makes all the Eagles' picks.

There's no baseball, or basketball, or hockey, but tonight we'll kinda, sorta have a sporting event in the 2020 NFL Draft to take our minds off of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

It's a big draft for Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles, who have more than their share of holes on the roster, and who are coming off a pair of uninspiring offseasons in 2018 and 2019 after winning their first Super Bowl in 2017. 

It's likely that the Birds will find a wide receiver in round one, though there has been plenty of speculation that they could go in another direction. Will they trade up, stay put, or trade down? Will they move Andre Dillard? Rasul Douglas? Carson Wentz? I kid, I kid.

Kempski's full first-round mock draft | Final Eagles-only 2020 mock draft | NFL Draft rumors: Is a blockbuster Eagles trade up to No. 11 brewing?

Local writers | National analysts

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | G/C | DE | DT | LB | CB | S

Eagles draft board | 2020 draft picks | Depth chart

Here's a place for you to discuss the first round as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our Eagles draft boardyou're a terrible person and I hate you it's not too late.

Jimmy Kempski
