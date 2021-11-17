More Culture:

November 17, 2021

United Airlines to allow liquor in economy on domestic flights for first time in over a year

American and Southwest remain the only major airlines with a blanket ban on alcohol in coach class

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Alcohol
United Airlines Alcohol Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

United Airlines announced it is bringing back hard alcohol service for its economy passengers for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

If you're planning to travel for the holidays, you better check your airline's alcohol policy.

United Airlines announced Tuesday that it will resume hard alcohol sales on domestic flights for the first time since the start of the pandemic. 

Previously, first-class and business-class passengers could get a stiff drink, but economy passengers were limited to just beer and wine.

The new policy only applies to domestic flights of more than 300 miles, and is "in response to the feedback we've received from both customers and flight attendants," the airline said in a statement, KYW reported.

That means United will only serve you liquor if you're in the air for around five hours.

The policy change comes as hostile passenger complaints are on the riseAround 85% of flight attendants reported they had dealt with unruly passengers in 2021.

Earlier this year, the FAA announced it had levied $119,000 in civil penalties against passengers for violations of federal regulations and unruly behavior.

More than 5,100 cases of unruly passengers have been reported to the FAA since the beginning of 2021, and the agency told KYW that alcohol was often to blame in these situations. 

American and Southwest remain the only major airlines with a blanket ban on alcohol in coach, and Southwest said it has no plans to bring back booze until next year.

Southwest blames its ban of alcohol on tensions over masking, but the FAA extended its universal face mask requirement to Jan. 18, 2022 earlier this year.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Alcohol Philadelphia Airplanes Airlines Alcohol Laws Travel and Leisure Food & Drink Airports

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Rich Paul is creating the Ben Simmons noise he claims is hurting his client
Rich-Paul-Ben-Simmons_111621_usat

Sponsored

How to tackle football season sober
Purchased - Friends watching a football game on the couch

Lawsuits

The original Phillie Phanatic will return next baseball season
Phillie Phanatic lawsuit settlement

Prevention

One way to increase HPV vaccinations? Let adolescents decide for themselves, study suggests
HPV Vaccine Consent

Food & Drink

Pennsylvania residents can enter PLCB lotteries for 425 bottles of rare whiskey
PLCB Rare Whiskey Lottery

Food & Drink

Sick of cooking? These Philly restaurants are hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year
Thanksgiving Dinner Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved