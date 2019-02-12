More Health:

Health panel announces effort to assist women experiencing pregnancy-related depression

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
The significance of postpartum depression is just beginning to get the proper acknowledgement, with as many as one in seven women experiencing it during pregnancy or in the year after giving birth.

On Tuesday, the United States Preventive Services Task Force, a panel of clinicians and researchers that makes recommendations for patient care, announced it had found that counseling can ward off perinatal depression, the New York Times reports.

The consequences of maternal depression can be severe, according to Taskforce member Karina Davidson, who describes a "cascading set of problems," including premature birth, low birth weight and failure to thrive. After childbirth, new mothers who are depressed can be neglectful and inattentive to their newborn, putting infants at risk for an even greater number of problems, NPR reports.

This recommendation, published in the journal JAMA, received a “B” rating, meaning that under the Affordable Care Act, counseling should be covered without co-payments for women, the Times reports.

According to NPR, the task force has taken its 2016 recommendation — which advised screening for depression among all adults — further by focusing on perinatal depression and recommending interferences aimed at preventing it from starting. 

While Davidson says more research is needed to develop a checklist for doctors and healthcare providers to accurately screen pregnant women for depression, there are some known factors that put women at greater risk. A previous history of depression or depressive symptoms, a family history of depression or social stresses like teen or unwanted pregnancy, low income, unemployment and partner violence could be some of the factors, NPR notes.

The panel points out that perinatal depression “should not be confused with the less severe postpartum 'baby blues,' which is a common transient mood disturbance", the Times notes.

