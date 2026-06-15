Up South Street Festival returns with live music, local artists and more than 50 vendors

More than 50 artists, vendors and makers will take over South Street when the Up South Street Festival returns on Saturday, June 20.

The free event runs from 2-9 p.m. along the 1500 and 1600 blocks of South Street. Now in its fourth year, the festival combines art, music, shopping and food from local businesses into a daylong block party celebrating Philadelphia's creative community.

Attendees can browse a curated market featuring artwork, fashion, home goods and other products from local creators. The festival also will feature outdoor art installations and cultural programming from Philadelphia arts organizations.

Music will be a major part of the event, with DJs performing throughout the day on South Street. Internationally acclaimed DJ Bryan the Aquarius will headline a lineup that also includes Steve Ferrell, Foxy Nora and Osagie. Additional live performances will take place inside Bob & Barbara's.

Food and drinks from South Street businesses will be available throughout the festival.

The Up South Street Festival is organized by Philadelphia arts group Vicarious Love in partnership with Bob & Barbara's.

Up South Street Festival

Saturday, June 20, | 2-9 p.m.

Along the 1500 and 1600 blocks of South Street

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Free to attend (Pay-as-you-go)

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