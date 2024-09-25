More Health:

September 25, 2024

More than half of U.S. jails don't provide medication to treat opioid addiction

Despite two-thirds of incarcerated people having substance use disorder, a new study reveals a lack of therapy options.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Opioids
MOUD Pixabay.com/Pixabay

Just over 40% of U.S. jails offer medications to treat opioid addiction, such as buprenorphine pictured above, a new study found.

Less than half of U.S. jails offer people medication for treating opioid addiction, despite the fact that around two-thirds of those incarcerated have some form of substance use disorder, according to a new study.

The study published Tuesday in JAMA Network Open found that just over 40% of jails surveyed across the country offer any form of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), and about 13% made MOUD available to anyone with the disorder. About half of the jails surveyed said they did not provide MOUD due to lack of adequate licensed staff.

MORE: Family of Amanda Cahill, who died in a Philly jail, is still searching for answers

“Offering substance use disorder treatment in justice settings helps to break the debilitating – and often fatal – cycle of addiction and incarceration,” Dr. Nora D. Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said in a release. “Though someone may be in jail for only a short time, connecting them to addiction treatment while they are there is critical to reduce risk of relapse and overdose, and to help them achieve long-term recovery.”

Scientific evidence demonstrates the effectiveness of MOUD for reducing opioid use, improving addiction treatment results, reducing criminal activity and decreasing the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. MOUD include methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone, which help ease withdrawal and reduce cravings.

Although opioid overdose deaths started to decline nationwide in the second half of 2023, opioid overdose deaths involving fentanyl – which can be up to 100 times more potent than morphine – increased over 23-fold from 2013 to 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Wonder databases. 

The new study found that more than 70% of jails offered some form of addiction treatment services, but in 56.2% of jails no MOUD were available. People who were pregnant or who had been on MOUD before being incarcerated were most likely to receive the medications, the study found.

“It is hard to believe but true that in 2024, with all the evidence that MOUD are associated with reduced death in persons with OUD and the incredibly high level of diagnosed individuals in our jail and community settings, we continue to see a lack of provision of these lifesaving medications to people who need and want them," the researchers wrote. "The time is now to stop underusing these effective treatments in our jails and other carceral and community settings. The medications work, but we as a society need to help remove barriers for people to access these evidenced-based medications wherever they are to end the opioid overdose epidemic now."

Research shows that drug overdoses are the leading cause of death for people reentering their communities after incarceration. A 2021 study found that 21% of people who died of drug overdoses had been in jail. Jails, usually under the control of cities, counties and other local jurisdictions, are meant to be short-term holding facilities for recently arrested people and those awaiting sentencing and trial.

Out of the 2,791 jails researchers reached out to for the survey, 1,028 responded. The study ultimately analyzed data from 927 jails.

Future research will focus on examining the impact of MOUD on health outcomes for people in jail and on challenges to accessing MOUD in incarceration settings based on disparities related to gender and race, according to the National Institutes of Health, which funded the study.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Opioids Philadelphia Medications Heroin Incarceration Fentanyl Addiction Prescription pill addiction Jails Opioid Use Disorder MOUD Medications for Opioid Use Disorder

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Coronary Heart Disease Prime Healthcare

Identifying and managing coronary artery disease
Carroll - Independence Blue Cross

IBX expands member options for faster access to behavioral health services, to support their whole health journey

Just In

Must Read

Development

Graffiti Pier to be sold to DRWC by end of the year, Conrail says

Graffiti Pier Sale

Men's Health

A 0.75 increase in PSA could mean prostate cancer

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

Healthy Eating

Drinking coffee or tea each day may boost your heart health

coffee caffeine heart health

Arts & Culture

Contest looks for Pa. artists to design Philly's poster for 2026 World Cup

fifa world cup philadelphia poster contest

Phillies

Phillies mark place in team history with NL East crown, multi-year playoff run

Brandon Marsh Phillies Division Win

Festivals

Fishtown Fall Feastivale returns to Frankford Avenue this weekend

Fishtown Fall Feastivale

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved