May 12, 2022

Former U.S. Open employee who stole $3.3 million in golf tickets sentenced to over a year

Robert Fryer, 40, of Perkasie, began the scheme in 2013, when the event was held at the Merion Golf Club in Delaware County. He used to work in the U.S. Golf Association's admissions office.

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Robert Fryer, 40, was sentenced to more than a year in prison for stealing $3.3 million worth of U.S. Open tickets from his former employer, the U.S. Golf Association, between 2013 and 2019.

A Bucks County man was sentenced for stealing millions in tickets from his former employer, the U.S. Golf Association.

Robert Fryer, 40, of Perkasie, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and three years of supervised release on Wednesday, the Department of Justice reports.

He must also pay more than $3 million in restitution to the USGA and return the nearly $1.2 million he amassed in profits through his scheme.

He pleaded guilty in October 2021 to selling the stolen tickets to two area brokers who flipped them for a profit.

West Chester's Jeremi Michael Conaway, 46, who owns and operates Eagle Eye Ticketing Management and Glen James Bell, 70, of Glen Mills – the owner and operator of Sherry’s Theater Ticket Agency, have both already been sentenced.

Fryer was working in USGA's admissions office in 2013, when the U.S. Open was held at the Merion Golf Club in Haverford.

That was when he noticed a weakness in the association's system which allowed him to steal U.S. Open tickets without anyone else realizing.

Instead of notifying his employer, Fryer stole thousands worth of tickets and sold them to Conaway, who was then working for a different ticket broker.

He did this again every year until 2020, when the event was held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2017, he also sold tickets to Bell, the operator of a different ticket broker.

"Fans should remember that any (ticket) with a low price that seems ‘too good to be true’ should be cause for caution and concern," said U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

