Northeast Philly Catholic school accidentally sold Mother's Day flowers stuffed with thongs

The custom on Mother's Day is to give flowers, a relatively simple gesture of love that looks pretty and smells nice. This isn't very hard to get right, and if you don't want to pay a florist a fortune, there are street vendors all over Philadelphia who will happily supply your Mother's Day needs.

Somehow, a Catholic grade school in far Northeast Philly managed to put together a Mother's Day flower sale that included lingerie stuffed into faux roses.

St. Anselm School, at 12650 Dunks Ferry Road in the Parkwood neighborhood, which serves about 250 students from pre-K through eighth grade, mistakenly sold fake roses that had red thongs folded inside the flowers. One St. Anselm family shared the discovery on social media – and the mom and dad didn't seem too upset by it.

School officials explained that the roses were purchased under the impression that they were suitable for Mother's Day. The school didn't realize they were frisky Valentine's Day gifts obviously intended for adults, and not ideal for an elementary school, let alone a Catholic school.

"Saint Anselm Parish School took immediate steps to remediate this issue when it became known inclusive of broad communication with school families," Ken Gavin, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, said Tuesday. "The situation represents an unfortunate mistake and we apologize deeply."

Gavin said the matter is still under review by school and parish administration to determine exactly how it happened.

"We sincerely regret any embarrassment and discomfort that was caused and wish all mothers in the community a Happy and Blessed Mother's Day with hearts full of gratitude," Gavin said.

For the curious, a bouquet of these "lacey panty roses" goes for $5.45 at Theone Apparel, and just $1.25 apiece from DHgate.com, the Chinese e-commerce site whose vendors supply Northeast Philly with tons of bootleg Eagles and Sixers jerseys, which look authentic enough. If you're going cheap on the jersey, you might as well drop a few of these bad boys in the shopping cart and save that special someone a trip to Victoria's Secret.