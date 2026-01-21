Vintage finds and dating advice meet at the Make Love Market in Love Park

The Now + Then Marketplace will host its annual Make Love Market on Saturday, Feb. 14, bringing a Valentine’s Day-themed flea-style market to the LOVE Park Building at 1600 JFK Blvd.

Running from noon to 5 p.m., the free, pay-as-you-go event will feature a wide mix of local vendors, with a strong focus on vintage goods, handmade items and upcycled designs. Shoppers can browse clothing, home decor, jewelry and collectibles alongside newer craft and gift offerings.

Provided Courtesy/Steph Irwin Shoppers browse vintage goods and handmade items during the Make Love Market at Love Park.

One of the market’s more unusual features is a pop-up from Free Dating Advice Philly, where visitors can stop by for dating profile reviews and opinions on their relationship dilemmas. A local caricature artist will also be on site drawing couples, adding a playful, interactive element to the afternoon.

The event is dog- and kid-friendly and will include food options on site, making it an easy stop for anyone spending Valentine’s Day in Center City.

Saturday, Feb. 14 from 12-5 p.m.

LOVE Park Building

1600 JFK Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Pay-as-you-go

