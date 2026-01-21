Vintage finds and dating advice meet at the Make Love Market in Love Park

January 21, 2026
The Now + Then Marketplace will host its annual Make Love Market on Saturday, Feb. 14, bringing a Valentine’s Day-themed flea-style market to the LOVE Park Building at 1600 JFK Blvd.
Running from noon to 5 p.m., the free, pay-as-you-go event will feature a wide mix of local vendors, with a strong focus on vintage goods, handmade items and upcycled designs. Shoppers can browse clothing, home decor, jewelry and collectibles alongside newer craft and gift offerings.
The event is dog- and kid-friendly and will include food options on site, making it an easy stop for anyone spending Valentine’s Day in Center City.
Saturday, Feb. 14 from 12-5 p.m.
LOVE Park Building
1600 JFK Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Pay-as-you-go
