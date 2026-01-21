Go to Wagtail admin interface
More Events:

January 21, 2026

Vintage finds and dating advice meet at the Make Love Market in Love Park

The Valentine’s Day flea-style pop-up blends vintage shopping, local makers and Free Dating Advice Philly in Center City.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Valentine's Day
V Day MArket in Love park Provided Courtesy/Steph Irwin

Free Dating Advice Philly offers on-the-spot profile reviews and relationship takes during the Make Love Market in Love Park.

The Now + Then Marketplace will host its annual Make Love Market on Saturday, Feb. 14, bringing a Valentine’s Day-themed flea-style market to the LOVE Park Building at 1600 JFK Blvd.

Running from noon to 5 p.m., the free, pay-as-you-go event will feature a wide mix of local vendors, with a strong focus on vintage goods, handmade items and upcycled designs. Shoppers can browse clothing, home decor, jewelry and collectibles alongside newer craft and gift offerings.

make love market love parkProvided Courtesy/Steph Irwin

Shoppers browse vintage goods and handmade items during the Make Love Market at Love Park.


One of the market’s more unusual features is a pop-up from Free Dating Advice Philly, where visitors can stop by for dating profile reviews and opinions on their relationship dilemmas. A local caricature artist will also be on site drawing couples, adding a playful, interactive element to the afternoon.

The event is dog- and kid-friendly and will include food options on site, making it an easy stop for anyone spending Valentine’s Day in Center City.

Make Love Market

Saturday, Feb. 14 from 12-5 p.m.
LOVE Park Building
1600 JFK Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Pay-as-you-go

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Markets Valentine's Day

