More News:

November 19, 2021

Vials labeled 'smallpox' found in Merck Montco lab did not contain virus, CDC says

The vials were discovered in a lab 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia on Monday

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Investgiation Diseases
Smallpox Courtesy/CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that vials labeled 'smallpox' that were discovered in a Merck facility outside Philadelphia Monday did not contain the virus.

The vials labeled smallpox found in a Montgomery County lab did not contain smallpox, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

Fifteen intact, frozen vials labeled "smallpox" were discovered at the Merck Upper Gwynedd facility Monday, about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia, and government officials stepped in to investigate.

The freezer facility was immediately secured and staff notified the CDC after discovering the vials, and they were sent securely to the CDC for testing on Thursday, NBC10 reported. The facility was placed on lockdown by the CDC and the FBI during the investigation.

The CDC determined there was no evidence that these vials contained smallpox, and instead contained the virus used in the smallpox vaccine.

The organization was in contact with the state and local health officials, law enforcement and the World Health Organization about the findings.

Smallpox is a highly contagious virus that was eradicated in the 20th century. 

Symptoms of the illness include high fever, rash, and disfiguring pockmarks. The virus has a mortality rate of 30% and is estimated to have killed more than 300 million people globally.

The last outbreak in the United States occurred in the late 1940s before WHO undertook a global vaccination effort in the late 1950s that eliminated the virus over two decades.

Just two labs in the world are authorized to store samples of the smallpox virus — one in Russia and the other at a CDC facility in Atlanta.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investgiation Diseases Philadelphia Montco Virus Viruses Merck Montgomery County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Saints: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 11
Eagles-Saints-Hurts_111821_usat

Sponsored

How to tackle football season sober
Purchased - Friends watching a football game on the couch

Investigations

Broad Street Line attack captured on video was racially-motivated, SEPTA police say
SEPTA Subway Attack

Women's Health

Temple to open hospital for women's health at former cancer treatment facility
Temple Women's Health Hospital

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts opens new location on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Federal Donuts Parkway

Food & Drink

Craftsman Row Saloon's holiday pop-up is back, bringing over-the-top festive milkshakes
Gingerbread milkshake

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved