Vintage clothing, records and art will fill the Punk Rock Flea Market this weekend

The Punk Rock Flea Market is returning to Center City this weekend, transforming the 23rd Street Armory into a three-day destination for vintage shopping, handmade goods and local creativity.

The event opens with a night market on Friday, Dec. 19, from 4 to 10 p.m., followed by daytime markets on Saturday, Dec. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The market brings together dozens of vendors offering vintage clothing, art, collectibles and handcrafted items. Food and drinks will also be available throughout the weekend, and admission is valid for all three days.

Advance tickets cost $10. Tickets purchased at the door are $12 with cash or $15 by card. On Sunday, admission drops to $6 starting at 1 p.m.

The Punk Rock Flea Market will be held at the 23rd Street Armory at 22 S. 23rd St. in Philadelphia. More information and tickets are available at punkrockfleamarket.com.

