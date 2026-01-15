Vintage Design Market is coming to Crane Arts with a weekend of timeless finds

For anyone who loves the thrill of finding something unexpected, Vintage Design Market offers a weekend worth wandering.

The two-day pop-up will be held at Crane Arts on Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, bringing together vintage art, home goods, collectibles and fashion under one roof.

Running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the market features more than 20 independent vendors offering thoughtfully sourced pieces that favor timeless design, craftsmanship and character over trends.

Shoppers can expect a well-curated mix of vintage décor, furniture, standout fashion pieces and collectible finds, with plenty to browse at an easy, unhurried pace.

Hosted by The Modern Republic and Change Makers, Vintage Design Market puts an emphasis on community and creativity, creating a welcoming space for design lovers to discover unique finds and connect with local vendors.

Whether you’re hunting for a statement piece or just enjoy browsing a good vintage market, there’s plenty to explore throughout the weekend.

Feb. 7 & 8 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crane Arts

1431 N Cadwallader St.

Philadelphia, PA

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.