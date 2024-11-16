More Events:

November 16, 2024

VinylCon returns to Philly to unite analog music and record lovers

The event at the 23rd Street Armory in Center City is expected to bring around 100,000 records from over 70 vendors.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Music
VinylCon will be at 23rd Street Armory in Center City from Nov. 23-24, offering records from over 70 vendors. The convention was previously at Philly in April with at least 2,000 attendees.

The Philadelphia music scene will converge in Center City for the city's largest vinyl record fair.

VinylCon! is set to feature over 100,000 records from at least 70 vendors when it takes over the 23rd Street Armory from Nov. 23-24. This is the second time the event will be in Philly after a successful debut in April.

Tickets cost $10 on Saturday, Nov. 23, during which the convention will be open from 12-5 p.m. Early entry tickets for $27.50 allow holders to get a two-hour head start on the floor starting at 10 a.m. General admission on Sunday, Nov. 24 is free but still requires online registration.

The con was founded in Denver, Colorado in 2021 by Philly native and record collector Kobi Waldfogel. After three years of growing the trade show, Waldfogel brought it to his hometown and attracted over 2,000 attendees — a number he expects to exceed in November.

Record sellers are coming in from different parts of the country to showcase their collections, letting visitors buy records to add to their own while also connecting with other enthusiasts in the area.

Local DJs, food trucks, giveaways and a full bar will also be on the show floor. VinylCon! partners include Philly DJ Skeme Richards, radio station WXPN and the online marketplace Discogs.

"It’s no secret that records are hot right now and younger people are resonating with the analog experience," Waldfogel said in a press release. "VinylCon! is designed to be welcoming and engaging for the 'vinyl-curious' newcomers but also pass the smell test for the veteran collectors with more discerning tastes."

VinylCon!

Saturday, Nov. 23-Sunday, Nov. 24
General admission $10 Saturday (Early entry $27.50) | Free entry Sunday
12-5 p.m. Saturday (10 a.m.-5 p.m. for early entry) | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
23rd Street Armory
22 S 23rd St., Philadelphia
