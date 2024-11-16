VinylCon returns to Philly to unite analog music and record lovers

The Philadelphia music scene will converge in Center City for the city's largest vinyl record fair.

VinylCon! is set to feature over 100,000 records from at least 70 vendors when it takes over the 23rd Street Armory from Nov. 23-24. This is the second time the event will be in Philly after a successful debut in April.

Tickets cost $10 on Saturday, Nov. 23, during which the convention will be open from 12-5 p.m. Early entry tickets for $27.50 allow holders to get a two-hour head start on the floor starting at 10 a.m. General admission on Sunday, Nov. 24 is free but still requires online registration.

The con was founded in Denver, Colorado in 2021 by Philly native and record collector Kobi Waldfogel. After three years of growing the trade show, Waldfogel brought it to his hometown and attracted over 2,000 attendees — a number he expects to exceed in November.

Record sellers are coming in from different parts of the country to showcase their collections, letting visitors buy records to add to their own while also connecting with other enthusiasts in the area.

Local DJs, food trucks, giveaways and a full bar will also be on the show floor. VinylCon! partners include Philly DJ Skeme Richards, radio station WXPN and the online marketplace Discogs.

"It’s no secret that records are hot right now and younger people are resonating with the analog experience," Waldfogel said in a press release. "VinylCon! is designed to be welcoming and engaging for the 'vinyl-curious' newcomers but also pass the smell test for the veteran collectors with more discerning tastes."

Saturday, Nov. 23-Sunday, Nov. 24

General admission $10 Saturday (Early entry $27.50) | Free entry Sunday

12-5 p.m. Saturday (10 a.m.-5 p.m. for early entry) | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

23rd Street Armory

22 S 23rd St., Philadelphia