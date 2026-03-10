More Sports:

March 10, 2026

VJ Edgecombe questionable for Sixers-Grizzlies on Tuesday

Since taking a hard fall on his lower back last Tuesday, Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe has missed 14 quarters of action.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
VJ Edgecombe has missed three-plus games with a lumbar contusion.

VJ Edgecombe (lumbar contusion) is questionable to return for the Sixers' home contest against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, according to the team's injury report for the game unveiled earlier that afternoon:

Edgecombe was initially listed as questionable to return on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but with Joel Embiid still out due to his right oblique strain and Tyrese Maxey sidelined for the first of at least two games because of his right finger sprain – plus Paul George still waiting for his suspension to be lifted on March 25 – the Sixers opted to hold Edgecombe out for another day.

Edgecombe has missed 14 quarters of action since suffering his lower back injury at the end of the second half of the Sixers' loss to the San Antonio Spurs last Tuesday.

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

