April 20, 2024

Voorhees Town Center closed this weekend following fire

The blaze at the New Jersey mall was two alarms at one point, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the shopping center will be closed for at least the rest of the weekend after a blaze broke out in the food court.

UPDATE 04/23/24: Voorhees Town Center's interior stores will remain closed until repairs are complete, though they did not give a firm timeline. Stores with outside access are open and will operate as usual. 

A New Jersey mall is closed this weekend after a two-alarm fire broke out in the food court Friday night. 

Voorhees Town Center in Voorhees caught fire around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, officials reported. Crews said they arrived at the scene to heavy smoke and "occupied tenants," but were able to evacuate everyone inside. No injuries were reported. 

The Camden County International Association of Fire Fighters Local said that the fire started at the food court earlier that evening. 6ABC reported that it was due the cooking exhaust system which spread into the ceiling space. The fire was under control later on Friday night. 

At one point, the Cherry Hill Fire Department, which provided mutual aid during the fire, said that the blaze was at two alarms. Local and county fire marshalls are investigating the incident

Vorhees Town Center will be closed at least through the weekend, if not longer. The mall announced the closure on its Facebook page

"Due to a fire in the mall this evening, the Voorhees Town Center will be closed this weekend, April 20th and 21st," officials wrote. 

The mall encouraged shoppers to check back for updates and remain patient, but hadn't released any new information as of Saturday afternoon. Vorhees Town Center was previously named Echelon Mall.
