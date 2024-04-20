Voorhees Town Center closed this weekend following fire

UPDATE 04/23/24: Voorhees Town Center's interior stores will remain closed until repairs are complete, though they did not give a firm timeline. Stores with outside access are open and will operate as usual.

A New Jersey mall is closed this weekend after a two-alarm fire broke out in the food court Friday night.

Voorhees Town Center in Voorhees caught fire around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, officials reported. Crews said they arrived at the scene to heavy smoke and "occupied tenants," but were able to evacuate everyone inside. No injuries were reported.

The Camden County International Association of Fire Fighters Local said that the fire started at the food court earlier that evening. 6ABC reported that it was due the cooking exhaust system which spread into the ceiling space. The fire was under control later on Friday night.