Waterfront Wine and Cheese Experience comes to Glen Foerd on June 25

Wine and cheese lovers can head to Glen Foerd on Thursday, June 25, for an evening of tastings on the grounds of the 18-acre historic estate along the Delaware River.

The Waterfront Wine and Cheese Experience will take place from 6-8 p.m. and feature wines selected by sommelier Steve Wildy paired with artisan cheeses from Philadelphia-based Perrystead Dairy.

Attendees will sample eight wine and cheese pairings while exploring Glen Foerd's 18-acre waterfront estate, including its historic gardens and Italianate-Classical Revival mansion. The event will feature four tasting stations, each offering two wine and cheese pairings, along with live music as the sun sets over the Delaware River.

Wildy, co-founder of Mad Wild Wines and Cloche Wine Co., will be joined by Perrystead Dairy founder Yoav Perry, whose handcrafted cheeses have earned international recognition.

Tickets cost $125 per person. Proceeds from the event will support Glen Foerd's preservation efforts and year-round community programming.

Thursday, June 25 | 6-8 p.m.

Glen Foerd

5001 Grant Ave.

Philadelphia, PA, 19114

Tickets: $125 per person

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