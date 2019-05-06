Wawa expands catering service to all stores

Catering a party or event with Wawa hoagies and other items is officially an option at all of the convenience chain's stores.

Wawa debuted the catering program in Philadelphia last fall, offering Sizzli Boxes and other staples in Center City and the surrounding neighborhoods.

With Monday's launch, stores across the all the company's territories will now be able to accommodate orders with 24-48 hours of lead time.

“Our new catering offer allows us to extend a whole new level of convenience to our customers. Time and time again, we hear from our customers they would love to cater a party or corporate gathering using their Wawa favorites, so we are excited to begin to extend the Wawa experience in this way,” said Steve Hackett, director of new initiatives for Wawa.

Breakfast items available in the expanded catering service include coffee, bagels and donuts. Lunch items include hoagies and sides such as mac and cheese, chicken noodle soup and chicken corn chowder soup. Soft pretzels and cookies also are available.

For enough food to serve 10 people lunch, a hoagie and side box comes out to $64.99, or $6.49 per person plus state taxes.

The new catering service currently at the store-level for pick-up only and does not have an online ordering or delivery option at this time.