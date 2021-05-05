Wawa hosting online sweepstakes for National Hoagie Day

Wawa is hosting a sweepstakes competition in honor of National Hoagie Day, which happens to be today, May 5.

The convenience store chain known for its deli sandwiches is putting on an online contest that is taking place right now on social media.

The prize is only $50, but gives Wawa fans a chance at getting plenty of free hoagies.



The contest is one of several that the chain has been hosting as part of their "Wawa Wednesday Sweepstakes," which launched last week.

This week, the contest happened to line up with National Hoagie Day.

To enter the sweepstakes, all you need to do is comment "#sweepstakes" on one of Wawa's Instagram posts.

Once a winner is selected, they'll be sent a $50 Wawa gift card as their reward.

See the post below for your chance to enter!

In other National Hoagie Day news, a Center City location of PrimoHoagies received a visit from Miss Philadelphia 2021 on Tuesday.

Elaine Ficarra, who is currently a student at Drexel, stopped by the store where she sampled and learned to make hoagies to mark the holiday.