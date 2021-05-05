More Culture:

May 05, 2021

Wawa hosting online sweepstakes for National Hoagie Day

The contest is one of several that the chain has been hosting as part of their "Wawa Wednesday Sweepstakes"

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Wawa
wawa hoagie day Jim Walsh/USA Today

Wawa is hosting a sweepstakes competition in honor of National Hoagie Day. The convenience store chain is putting on an online contest that is taking place over social media.

Wawa is hosting a sweepstakes competition in honor of National Hoagie Day, which happens to be today, May 5. 

The convenience store chain known for its deli sandwiches is putting on an online contest that is taking place right now on social media. 

The prize is only $50, but gives Wawa fans a chance at getting plenty of free hoagies. 

The contest is one of several that the chain has been hosting as part of their "Wawa Wednesday Sweepstakes," which launched last week.

This week, the contest happened to line up with National Hoagie Day.

To enter the sweepstakes, all you need to do is comment "#sweepstakes" on one of Wawa's Instagram posts. 

Once a winner is selected, they'll be sent a $50 Wawa gift card as their reward. 

See the post below for your chance to enter!

In other National Hoagie Day news, a Center City location of PrimoHoagies received a visit from Miss Philadelphia 2021 on Tuesday. 

Elaine Ficarra, who is currently a student at Drexel, stopped by the store where she sampled and learned to make hoagies to mark the holiday.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Wawa Philadelphia Hoagies Sandwiches

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles Day 2 draft grades: Landon Dickerson and Milton Williams
050121LandonDickerson

Healthy Eating

Taking fish oil supplements to improve heart health remains controversial
Fish oil controversy

Music

Meek Mill drops his version of Drake's 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle'
meek mill drake cover

Eagles

Watch: Howie Roseman and Eagles senior advisor appear to disagree over third-round pick
123020HowieRoseman

Government

New Jersey to end most COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Memorial Day
New Jersey COVID-19 restrictions

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Week 2021: More than 50 restaurants participating this May
Center City Restaurant Week

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved