Wawa-branded tumblers recalled due to cuts caused by metal straws

A voluntary recall has been issued for a line of tumblers sold exclusively at Wawa stores because of reports that their metal straws are cutting the hands and mouths of people who use them, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The 24-ounce tumblers, made in China by Illinois-based Halo Branded Solutions Inc., were sold in August at Wawa stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, six other states and Washington, D.C. The plastic tumblers were made in four styles, each showing Wawa's logo on the front of them.

MORE: Philly airport now has online booking for economy parking lot and will soon offer valet service

The recall notice from CPSC said there have been four reports of laceration injuries caused by the straws in the reusable tumblers.

People who own the tumblers are warned to stop drinking from them and to contact Halo for instructions on how to receive a replacement silicone straw. Those who don't want to keep the tumblers can return them with the metal straws to receive a $15 Wawa gift card.

The tumblers were sold at Wawa stores for $13. Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce said all of the tumblers have been removed from its stores since mid-August. A total of 5,433 of them were sold.

Halo will provide pre-paid shipping labels to return recalled tumblers. People are asked not to try to return the tumblers at Wawa stores. Receipts for the tumblers are not required to get gift cards or replacement straws from Halo.

People looking for refunds or straw replacements are advised to call Halo's toll-free number at 855-425-6266 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. central time between Monday and Friday. Requests can also be emailed to halo.safety@halo.com or made by completing the company's online form.