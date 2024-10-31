Philly airport now has online booking for economy parking lot and will soon offer valet service

Philadelphia International Airport is launching new programs designed to simplify the parking experience for travelers.

Park PHL, which was launched Thursday in collaboration with the Philadelphia Parking Authority, allows online booking for the airport's economy parking lot. Starting Nov. 18, the airport will also offer valet services for the first time.

To reserve and pay for parking in the economy lot, customers can head to the Park PHL reserve section of the airport website and input their entry and exit dates and times. There is no additional fee for using the online booking, and guests can modify or cancel their parking — and receive a refund — up until two hours before their scheduled arrival. The online reservation service will expand to include the airport's on-site garages early next year.

When PHL Valet launches next month, customers can book it online for $50 per day. People utilizing the service will drop their car off at one of three "Departures Roadway" kiosks at Terminals A-East, B/C and E. Upon their return to PHL, they can pick up their car at baggage claim. In the future, the airport expects to offer premium add-ons to valet packages, such as a car wash.

The current daily fee for PHL’s economy lot is $15, which includes shuttle transportation to and from the terminals and access to free emergency services like battery jump starts, flat tire assistance, auto lockout help and lost vehicle finder.

The economy lot, located along the 4400 block of Island Avenue, previously had more than 7,000 spots before it closed during the COVID-19 pandemic amid declining air travel. PHL began to reopen it gradually in 2022 as air travel began to rebound. It now has 4,200 spaces that are available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the PHL website. Other parking options for PHL travelers include garages, short-term lots and multiple private lots near the airport