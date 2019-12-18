More News:

December 18, 2019

Viral holiday moment at Florida Wawa lands woman $20,000 on 'Ellen'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Holidays Wawa
Wawa Hug Ellen TheEllenShow/YouTube

Ellen DeGeneres invited Mary Katherine Backstom onto her show after her vlog about accidentally hugging a stranger at Wawa went viral. The Florida woman received a $20,000 check for showing her holiday spirit, even if it was a bit misplaced.

An overzealous Florida woman's display of holiday spirit at her local Wawa has earned her a $20,000 check from Ellen DeGeneres.

Mary Katherine Backstrom, of Fort Myers, became an internet sensation last week when she shared a vlog from the Wawa parking lot. Through hysterical laughter, she recounted how she was feeling so warm for Christmas that she decided to pay for another customer's ginger ale.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres surprises Philadelphia couple with wedding gift

When Backstrom walked outside to leave, she saw a man cleaning what she believed was her windshield. Overwhelmed with gratitude for the universe, she proceeded to walk up to the man and explain to him that she was thrilled to see the holiday spirit going around. She finished by giving the man a big hug.

It was at this time that she realized the man was cleaning his own windshield.

The vlog Backstrom shared was viewed by more than 80 million people as of early this week, prompting DeGeneres to bring her onto her talk show.

As it turns out, Backstrom has a history of charity and donated her kidney to an uncle who was in need. To reward Backstrom for her generous ways, Ellen and Honey Nut Cheerios' "Do Good Feel Good" campaign cut her a check for $20,000.

It's probably not recommended to go around hugging strangers at Wawa, but Backstrom got lucky for the one in a million times it would turn out to be a good decision.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holidays Wawa Florida Philadelphia Ellen DeGeneres

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Transportation

SEPTA plans Apple Pay, Google Pay rollout for mobile fares in 2020
Apple Pay SEPTA

Prevention

Weight loss may reduce breast cancer risk for post-menopausal women, study finds
Breast cancer risk lower weight loss

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Holiday

Longwood Gardens has best garden holiday lights, according to USA Today poll
Longwood Gardens best botanical garden holiday lights

Performances

Traditional Irish music to be performed at Museum of the American Revolution
Irish music at Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved