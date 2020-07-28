More Events:

July 28, 2020

Weckerly's is the mastermind behind the ice cream hoagie

Mark your calendar to order this sweet reinvention of a Philly favorite

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weckerly's Ice Cream Hoagie Courtesy of/Weckerly's Ice Cream

Sunday, Aug. 2 is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and Weckerly's is celebrating by selling ice cream hoagies.

The ice cream sandwich is a summer staple. But the ice cream hoagie, that's new.

Weckerly's in Fishtown announced it's creating something special on Sunday, Aug. 2, by reinventing a Philly favorite.

RELATED: Hardena selling 'not pizza' boxes for takeout | Lay’s develops Philly cheesesteak-flavored chips inspired by Geno’s Steaks

The ice cream hoagie will include two scoops of ice cream, sundae toppings, cherry sauce and marshmallow fluff on a semi-sweet milk bread roll, baked fresh by Weckerly's staff.

If that sounds like your type of dessert, you can order the sweet treat Sunday morning online for takeout. Orders can be customized.

Aug. 2 is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and while food "holidays" can be annoying because they pop up so frequently, this one sounds like it's worth celebrating.

