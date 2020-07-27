More Events:

July 27, 2020

Hardena selling 'not pizza' boxes for takeout

You'll find Indonesian food instead of tomato pie inside the South Philly restaurant's to-go container

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Hardena Neal Santos for Hardena/Visit Philadelphia™

South Philly's Hardena is offering Indonesian food for pickup while the restaurant's dining room is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

James Beard-nominated Hardena in South Philly is selling delicious Indonesian food for takeout while its dining room is shuttered due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The innovative "not pizza" box is a traditional pizzeria to-go container lined with banana leaves and filled with as many as 18 different Indonesian specialities, from head-on shrimp to saté with peanut sauce.

Each box is unique and costs $81 total, with tips greatly appreciated. The takeout can feed at least two to three people.

There's a set of guidelines that must be followed when ordering. When placing an order, choose a time slot between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday. Hardena can accommodate one customer per time slot. The time cannot be changed and vegetarian boxes are only available on the weekends.

The full payment through Venmo must be made immediately after receiving a confirmation email or the order will be canceled. The restaurant included the full set of rules for ordering in a recent Instagram post.

Those interested in purchasing a "not pizza" box should check Hardena's Instagram each Monday for a link to order. The restaurant is located at 1754 S. Hicks St.

