Lay’s develops Philly cheesesteak-flavored chips inspired by Geno’s Steaks

Have you ever imagined what a Philly cheesesteak-flavored chip might taste like that? Well, now you can thanks to Lay’s.

The popular potato chip brand has unveiled a Philly cheesesteak-flavored chip that was inspired by none other than Geno’s Steaks.

The Philly-themed chip flavor was developed as part of Lay’s Flavor Icons initiative, which comes up with five new limited-edition snack options inspired by popular local restaurants across the country.

The five eateries that inspired the new chip flavors, which includes Geno's, will each receive a $25,000 donation through Lay’s Gratitude Fund to put towards relief efforts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other new flavors are Lay’s Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza inspired by Grimaldi’s in New York City, Lay’s Nashville Hot Chicken inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville, Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Taco inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles, and Lay’s Chile Relleno inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque.

The Philly cheesesteak-flavored chips inspired by Geno’s in South Philly will be available at stores across the region until September 10.

The restaurant industry expected to lose roughly $240 million by the end of the year due to the pandemic, according to the National Restaurant Association.