More Sports:

November 28, 2024

Week 13 NFL picks: Thanksgiving and Black Friday edition

Who will win during the NFL's November holiday slate?

By The Oregonian
Associated Press
Eagles NFL
112824TommyDeVito Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images

Ayyyy, I'm throwin' footballs over here on Thanksgiving, ohhhh! 🤌

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday NFL picks. To note, the team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

051020LionsLogo2020

Bears at Lions (-9.5): The Bears have lost five straight and any playoffs hopes they had early this season are now long gone. However, they played close games each of the last two weeks against the Packers, a game they would have won if not for a blocked field goal at the end of regulation, and against the Vikings, who they took to overtime.

The Lions look like the best team in the NFL at the moment, but I think 9.5 points is a little too rich.

051020CowboysLogo2020

Giants at Cowboys (-3.5): Cooper Rush! Tommy DeVito! Thanksgiving Day football, baby! I honestly just can't wait to watch this game for the LOLs.

The Cowboys remain the only team in professional sports to not yet have a home win in the year 2024, but I'm not about to pick the Giants over anyone.

051020PackersLogo2020

Dolphins at Packers (-3): The Dolphins currently have a three-game winning streak and are playing a little bit more like people expected before the season began. BUT... The temperature is forecasted to be in the 20s at kickoff.

The Dolphins like to pretend the cold doesn't bother them:

But the reality is that Tua Tagovailoa is from Hawaii, he played collegiately at Alabama, Miami in the pros, and has a bad track record in the rare cold games he has played in. I'll lay the 3 points.

090920ChiefsLogo2020

Raiders at Chiefs (-13): I'm picking the Chiefs to win this game, obviously, but they haven't beaten anyone by more then 13 points all season. Despite their 10-1 record, they aren't even in the top 10 in the NFL in point differential, at +52.

Of course, the Raiders have lost seven straight, and five of those games were by two or more scores. Ima just stay away from this one.

• Picks against the spread: Packers (-3).

• 2024 season, straight up: 125-54 (0.698)
• 2024 season, ATS: 42-32-2 (0.566)
• 2023 season, straight up: 178-109 (0.620)
• 2023 season, ATS: 50-48-6 (0.510) 
• 2022 season, straight up: 176-107-2 (0.621)
• 2022 season, ATS: 50-50 (0.500) 
• 2021 season, straight up: 179-105-1 (0.630)
• 2021 season, ATS: 46-40-1 (0.534)
• 2020 season, straight up: 169-81-1 (0.675)
• 2020 season, ATS: 45-37-3 (0.547)
• 2019 season, straight up: 160-107-1 (0.601)
• 2019 season, ATS: 42-35-3 (0.544)
• 2018 season, straight up: 173-94-2 (0.647)
• 2018 season, ATS: 41-36-2 (0.532)
• 2017 season, straight up: 181-86 (0.678)
• 2017 season, ATS: 36-32-2 (0.529)
• 2016 season, straight up: 171-94-2 (0.644)
• 2016 season, ATS:  41-34 (0.547)
• 2015 season, straight up: 163-93 (0.637)
• 2015 season, ATS: 46-30-2 (0.605)

• Last 10 seasons, ATS: 432-368-21 (0.539)

MORE: Eagles power ranking roundup

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

The Oregonian
Associated Press

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL picks

Videos

Featured

Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility
Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Just In

Must Read

Business

A cookie craze hit Center City this year, with many new bakeries opening

Center City cookies

Sponsored

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

TV

Joey Graziadei to come to Philly on 'Dancing with the Stars' tour

joey graziadei dancing with the stars win

Health News

Access to donor kidneys, livers to widen as HHS approves transplants between people with HIV

HIV Kidney Donations

Holiday

East Passyunk shops to have late hours, punch cards for Deck the Ave

East Passyunk holidays

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved