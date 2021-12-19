Week 15 non-Eagles rooting guide

In past seasons, Philadelphia Eagles fans generally rooted for their own team, and kept an eye on the rest of the NFC, with a focus on the NFC East. They'll still do that in 2021, but there are even more peripheral rooting interests for Birds fans this season because they own 2022 draft picks from other teams.

And so, each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule, and yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. You can also check out the latest Week 15 odds and read all my picks, here.

Because of the NFL is just making rules up as they go in 2021, the Eagles-Washington game was postponed to Tuesday night, so Eagles fans do not have a game of their own to watch on Sunday.

Let's start this week with the Eagles' playoff hopes.

The NFC East

• Cowboys at Giants: The 6-7 Eagles are three games behind the 9-4 Cowboys, so it would take a minor miracle for the Eagles to catch them. The Eagles would have to win out, which would include a win over the Cowboys Week 18, and the Cowboys would also have to lose to the Giants and Football Team over the next two weeks.

Still, keeping that miracle alive for one more week is worth something, I guess, and the Giants can only hurt themselves by winning games down the stretch and messing up their draft positioning.