Week 17 non-Eagles rooting guide: Clinching a playoff berth edition

In past seasons, Philadelphia Eagles fans generally rooted for their own team, and kept an eye on the rest of the NFC, with a focus on the NFC East. They'll still do that in 2021, but there are even more peripheral rooting interests for Birds fans this season because they own 2022 draft picks from other teams.

And so, each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule, and yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. You can also check out the latest Week 17 odds and read all my picks, here.

Let's start this week with the Eagles' playoff hopes.

The Eagles can clinch Week 17

It's kind of wild to think that the Eagles can clinch a playoff berth Week 17, and potentially rest starters Week 18, but that's where this season has gone, amazingly. The following three things would have to happen:

The Eagles would have to beat Washington. The Packers would have to beat the Vikings. The 49ers would have to beat the Texans, OR the Panthers would have to beat the Saints.

The way the schedule is set up, the Eagles play Washington at 1:00 p.m. EST, 49ers-Texans and Panthers-Saints will both occur during the late afternoon games, and Vikings-Packers is on Sunday Night Football. That means that Eagles fans can potentially watch each of the dominos fall one at a time.

Obviously, Eagles fans should be rooting for the 49ers, Panthers, and Packers.

Other playoff considerations

• Cardinals at Cowboys: In the event the Eagles don't clinch Week 17, they may need a win Week 18 over the Cowboys to get into the playoffs. If the Cowboys lose to the Cardinals on Sunday, they cannot get the 1 seed in the NFC. There would still be playoff seeding on the line for them Week 18, but if Dallas determine that resting starters is more beneficial than the difference between the 2, 3, or 4 seeds, the Eagles could catch a break by getting to play the Cowboys' backups.

